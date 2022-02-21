Streetlight Cadence: (L-R) Ben Chai, Brian Webb, and Jonathon Franklin. PC: courtesy MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the return of the popular folk-pop band, Streetlight Cadence Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in a ‘MACC Al Fresco’ concert under the glass roof in the open-air Yokouchi Pavilion.

Streetlight Cadence began as street performers in 2010 in Honolulu, playing on the streets of Waikīkī to earn grocery money as college students. The group takes inspiration from and has been described as a cross between Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers and One Direction. Ticket sales are online only and are available to MACC members first Tuesday, Feb. 22 and to the general public Friday, Feb. 25.

Their classical training and instruments plus their family-friendly storytelling and songwriting style make Streetlight Cadence a group enjoyed by audiences of all ages. The group consists of Jonathon Franklin (violin), Brian Webb (cello) and Ben Chai (drums, guitar). Although they come from a strict classical background of musical performance, the men of Streetlight Cadence are anything but your typical trio. Driven by their infectious storytelling and whimsicality, Streetlight Cadence has made its mark on Hawai‘i’s musical landscape including winning two successive Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Alternative Album of the Year.

Streetlight Cadence brings nearly a decade of experience performing at every venue imaginable from local cafes and restaurants to televised stadium shows, destination weddings, and high-profile corporate events. Driven by their infectious storytelling and whimsicality, Streetlight Cadence has made its mark on Hawai‘i’s musical landscape. Now based out of Southern California, they continue their story on stages across the country and beyond.

Tickets are $30, $40, $55 plus applicable fees with a 10% discount for MACC members. Tickets are available at MauiArts.org. Non-members may become members at MauiArts.org/membership. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window transactions but is accessible for email ([email protected]) and phone (808-242-SHOW) inquiries Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Streetlight Cadence (L-R) Jonathon Franklin, Ben Chai, and Brian Webb. PC: courtesy MACC

COVID POLICY FOR THIS CONCERT: All ticket holders are required to show proof of full vaccination, with a booster recommended for those eligible. (Eligibility is at least 5 months after the second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). OR patrons must show proof of a negative Antigen or PCR COVID-19 test (no at-home test results will be accepted) within 72 hours prior to the start of the event. All must show a valid photo ID. Printed or digital documentation acceptable to show for admittance. Masks required at all times except when actively eating and drinking. Current COVID related health and safety protocols are available HERE on the MACC website. Policies may change and will be updated accordingly.