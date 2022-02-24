The bike mechanics at Krank Cycles can work on all types of keiki and adult bikes. Photo Courtesy: Krank Cycles

Krank Cycles is holding a grand opening March 5 for its second bike shop, located at 270 Dairy Road in Kahului.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with raffle prizes that include a Cannondale mountain bike valued at nearly $1,000 and free bicycle adjustments.

Krank Cycles began with a location in Makawao. Both bike shops are full service, with a repair center and experienced bike mechanics who can work on kids and adults mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrids and electric bikes.

Krank Cycles opened a second location on Dairy Road in Kahului. Photo Courtesy: Krank Cycles

The shop also rents a wide variety of mountain bikes (full-suspension, downhill front-suspension) and high performance carbon road bikes in all sizes.

Krank Cycles is part of the Maui Mountain Bike Coalition and the Maui Bicycling League, a chapter of the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League.