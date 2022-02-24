Krank Cycles opens second location in Kahului with grand opening March 5
Krank Cycles is holding a grand opening March 5 for its second bike shop, located at 270 Dairy Road in Kahului.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with raffle prizes that include a Cannondale mountain bike valued at nearly $1,000 and free bicycle adjustments.
Krank Cycles began with a location in Makawao. Both bike shops are full service, with a repair center and experienced bike mechanics who can work on kids and adults mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrids and electric bikes.
The shop also rents a wide variety of mountain bikes (full-suspension, downhill front-suspension) and high performance carbon road bikes in all sizes.
Krank Cycles is part of the Maui Mountain Bike Coalition and the Maui Bicycling League, a chapter of the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League.