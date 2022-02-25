Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
22-26
22-26
22-26
22-26 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 04:12 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:37 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:02 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:56 AM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 05:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large west-northwest swell will continue to build surf heights above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores through Saturday. Surf heights along these exposed shores will decrease to advisory levels from Saturday night to Sunday, and then fall below advisory threholds by Monday morning. A trade wind swell will keep small surf along east facing shores into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




