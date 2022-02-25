Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|22-26
|22-26
|22-26
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large west-northwest swell will continue to build surf heights above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores through Saturday. Surf heights along these exposed shores will decrease to advisory levels from Saturday night to Sunday, and then fall below advisory threholds by Monday morning. A trade wind swell will keep small surf along east facing shores into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com