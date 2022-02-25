Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 22-26 22-26 22-26 22-26 West Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:37 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:02 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:56 AM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large west-northwest swell will continue to build surf heights above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores through Saturday. Surf heights along these exposed shores will decrease to advisory levels from Saturday night to Sunday, and then fall below advisory threholds by Monday morning. A trade wind swell will keep small surf along east facing shores into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.