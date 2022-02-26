Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-25
|20-25
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large west-northwest swell, currently coming in around 1 to 2 feet above model guidance, is generating warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Warning level surf will hold through this afternoon before beginning a gradual decline later tonight into early next week. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through this afternoon. Large surf heights will then decline into the High Surf Advisory (HSA) range from Saturday night into Sunday before dropping below advisory levels by Sunday night into Monday. The forerunners of the next large, long period, northwest swell will arrive on Thursday, this next swell will quickly build to HSA levels by Thursday night and may exceed HSW thresholds by early Friday morning.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com