Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-25 20-25 12-16 12-16 West Facing 6-8 6-8 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:02 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:56 AM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 01:16 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:05 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large west-northwest swell, currently coming in around 1 to 2 feet above model guidance, is generating warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Warning level surf will hold through this afternoon before beginning a gradual decline later tonight into early next week. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through this afternoon. Large surf heights will then decline into the High Surf Advisory (HSA) range from Saturday night into Sunday before dropping below advisory levels by Sunday night into Monday. The forerunners of the next large, long period, northwest swell will arrive on Thursday, this next swell will quickly build to HSA levels by Thursday night and may exceed HSW thresholds by early Friday morning.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.