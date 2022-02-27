Maui police responded to five burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and nine vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 13 to 19, 2022.

The percentage of burglary cases neither increased or decreased from the week before when five incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 25% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 25% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Kahului:

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 11:01 a.m.: 660 Lono Ave., Kahului at Maui High School. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 12:26 p.m.: 315 Hoʻohana St., Kahului. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Feb. 17, 1:42 p.m.: 1896 Kaʻahele Place, Kīhei. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Sunday, Feb. 13, 3:34 p.m.: 900 block of Kai Hele Kū, Lahaina. Residential, attempted entry.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 9:40 a.m.: 600 block of S Alu Road, Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Haʻikū:

Sunday, Feb. 13, 12:12 a.m.: 2100 block of Kauhikoa Road, Haʻikū. Blue 2003 Honda Civic.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 11:48 a.m.: 8500 block of Hāna Highway, Haʻikū. Silver 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hāna:

Monday, Feb. 14, 10:05 a.m.: Waikōloa Road, Hāna. Black John Deere construction equipment.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 9:32 a.m.: Hāna Highway, Hāna near MP13. White Ford F150XLT.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1:45 p.m.: Hāna Highway / Nāhiku Road, Hāna. Black 2001 Nissan Frontier.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 10:20 a.m.: 300 block of Kaiolohia St., Kīhei. Silver 2018 Honda CRV.

Kula:

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.: 55 Makaena Place, Kula at Grace Church. White 2015 Nissan NV200.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Māʻalaea:

Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:47 p.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Road, Māʻalaea at Maui Ocean Center. Grey 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Wailuku:

Monday, Feb. 14, 8:02 a.m.: Kehalani Mauka Parkway / La’Ikeha Place, Wailku. Blue 2002 Ford F150.

9 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Sunday, Feb. 13, 11:38 a.m.: 200 block of Alamaha St., Kahului. White 2004 Nissan Sentra.

Kīhei:

Monday, Feb. 14, 12:10 p.m.: 500 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. White 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 10:31 a.m.: 100 block of Mehani Circle, Kīhei. Green 1997 Toyota 4-runner.

Thursday, Feb. 17, 4:47 p.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Road, Kīhei. Silver 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Lahaina:

Monday, Feb. 14, 11:38 a.m.: 1000 block of Front St., Lahaina. Maroon 2008 Lexus GX470.

Nāpili:

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8:12 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili. Silver 2016 Genuine moped.

Pukalani:

Sunday, Feb. 13, 12:44 p.m.: 100 block of Loha Place, Pukalani. Black 2006 Toyota Tacoma.

Wailuku: