The people of Maui County are invited to show their support for the people of Ukraine at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, near the flag pole at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku, according to a County of Maui announcement.

Mayor Michael Victorino will host a brief ceremony to proclaim Wednesday, March 2, as Ukraine Solidarity Day in Maui County. Members of Maui County’s Ukrainian community will receive the proclamation after the reading.

“Many Maui Nui residents want to express their solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” explained Mayor Victorino in a press release announcement. “Maui County residents join the rest of the world by demonstrating our support too. I invite those who can’t join in person, to join us in spirit with your prayers of aloha for the brave Ukrainian people.”

Following the proclamation reading, the Ukrainian flag will be raised and will fly in front of the County Building for the remainder of the day. In the evening, the building will be lit in blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

During a press conference related to COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, Governor David Ige answered off-topic questions, including one related to the situation in the Ukraine.

“I have expressed on behalf of the people of Hawaiʻi, our outrage at the actions taken by President Putin in invading Ukraine. We are looking at and ensuring that we can minimize the impact on our residents from the activity in Europe,” said Gov. Ige. “I do know that organizations have organized rallies in our community to support the people of Ukraine. I do think and see all around the world that most of us are outraged by the actions taken by Russia and believe that it needs to end as quickly as possible. Certainly seeing the horrific effects of war is a sober reminder of why we need to be committed to peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also responded, noting that Honolulu Hale will also be lit in blue and yellow lights in support of people in the Ukraine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Starting tomorrow, in support of what the governor just said, our shared contempt for what has happened to the people of Ukraine,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “I’ve been on this planet since 1946, and this sort of predates my whole sense of the world and something that sounds like it was happening in the 1930s. It’s really absolutely hard to comprehend that this is going on. We can only pray for those people; and somehow, some way through diplomacy or some other action that this comes to an end, and comes to an end quickly.”

Earlier this week, Maui Now’s sister site, Big Island Now, reported that emotions are running high in the Ukrainian and Russian communities in Hawai’i. That story is posted here.