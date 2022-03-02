









The Kīpahulu Campground will officially reopen on March 16, 2022. To stay in the campground, campers will need to utilize the new online reservation system on Recreation.gov, starting March 16.



With the new reservation system, campers can now plan ahead and know they will have a reserved campsite prior to their arrival. The system will also improve the park experience by reducing crowding and associated traffic congestion at park campgrounds.

The reservation system will streamline the camping process, allowing people to check the availability of sites in real time and receive immediate confirmation. The Kīpahulu Campground sites were previously available on a first-come, first-served basis, often causing overcrowding in the campground.

Campsites now can only be reserved using the new online reservation system, which is required for all campsites in the campground.

Reserve Your Kīpahulu Campsite in Advance: Reservations for Kīpahulu Campground will be available on Recreation.gov. On March 16, 2022, at 7 a.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time, reservations will be released for stays through April 16, 2022, and then on a rolling 30-day basis thereafter. Camping is $8 per night with a three-night maximum stay over any 30-day period. Entrance fees are to be paid when entering the park. Campsite reservations are expected to fill quickly, and people are strongly encouraged to plan ahead. Prospective campers must create an account on the Recreation.gov website prior to making a campground reservation. Those who already have an account are encouraged to confirm their login and password. This is the same reservation site used for Hosmer Grove Campground, wilderness campsites in Haleakalā Crater at Palikū and Hōlua, wilderness cabins, and sunrise reservations in Haleakalā National Park.



Kīpahulu Campground Information: Each campsite allows a maximum of 5 people and one tent. Each campsite includes one picnic table and a fire pit with an attached grill. Campers must bring their own charcoal; no wood collecting is permitted. Camping trailers or pop-up campers require a campsite reservation (which allows use of the campsite picnic table and grill) and are only permitted in corresponding parking spaces. There are no showers or electrical outlets. There are vault toilets and a water station nearby. Pets are allowed on a leash no longer than 6 feet within the campground and on the roads within campground boundaries. Quiet hours are 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Check-out time is 11 am. To promote physical distancing between campers during the pandemic, the campground will open at 9 of the 21 sites and the group camping site will remain temporarily closed. When it is safe to do so, the campground will open at full capacity.

For more information on wilderness camping in Haleakalā National Park, visit: www.nps.gov/hale/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm.