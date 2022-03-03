Rink Life, a theatrical performance by Chicago-based Lucky Plush Productions, is coming to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 24. Photo Courtesy: MACC

Arts companies from Chicago and New Zealand are returning to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center this month for two theatrical performances in the Castle Theater in Kahului.

Lucky Plush Productions of Chicago will present their pandemic-delayed performance of Rink Life on March 24 and Indian Ink Theatre of New Zealand will perform a new play, Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream, on March 26. Both performances are at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10:00 am online only at MauiArts.org.

Lucky Plush Productions: Rink Life

Rink Life combines theater, physical comedy, postmodern dance and social commentary with the visual aesthetics and social dynamics of 1970s roller rink culture.

Rink Life’s staging and choreography are built from the spatial rules and social codes of a roller rink, and its script-turned-libretto — created from passing conversations, distant whispers, pop-song earworms and found scripts — is entirely spoken and sung live.

The performance features music from the Bee Gees, James Brown, Paul McCartney, Cat Stevens and many others.

Rink Life was created by Lucky Plush artistic director Julia Rhoads, with collaborating director Leslie Buxbaum Danzig and the work’s seven-person ensemble. This production, also directed by Rhoads, originally was scheduled to visit Maui in March 2020 but was delayed by the onset of the pandemic.

Since its founding in 2000, Lucky Plush has created more than 30 original dance-theater works, including 13 evening length productions. In addition to regularly performing in Chicago, the company has presented work in over 55 US cities, and has international partners spanning from New Zealand to Cuba.

Indian Ink Theatre’s Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream

Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream, Indian Ink’s powerful new play by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis, takes audiences on a wild ride to paradise. It is about with impermanence – of life, love … and ice cream.

The production is inspired by Ernest Becker’s Pulitzer prize-winning Denial of Death, and the vibrant, life-filled chaos of India’s most cosmopolitan city, Mumbai.

Rajan delivers an acclaimed solo performance as he channels seven characters, weaving the afterlife and a dash of Bollywood disco into the real life mystery of India’s vanishing vultures. A man trying desperately to avoid death is flung between limbo and his past where a rebellious young woman holds the key that may guide him to paradise. Infused with serious laughter, exquisite puppetry and inspired sound design, this show is guaranteed to entertain, enlighten and melt audiences’ hearts.

Indian Ink Theatre, one of New Zealand’s most successful theatre companies with 13 national and international awards, was last at the MACC in early 2020 when it presented Mrs. Krishnan’s Party.

Tickets for both shows are $30 and $45 plus applicable fees with a 10 percent discount for MACC members. Non-members may become members at MauiArts.org/membership.

The MACC box office is not currently open for window transactions but is accessible for email ([email protected]) and by phone at 808-242-SHOW on Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID POLICY: Currently, patrons no longer are required to show proof of vaccination, but masks are still required to be worn over the nose and mouth at all times while indoors. Go to the MACC website for up-to-date information.