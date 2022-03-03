Kula house fire (3.3.22) PC: MFD

Two residents were displaced after a home fire burned a 600 square foot cottage on Puakea Place, Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 7:38 a.m. on March 3. It was brought under control by 8:13 a.m., and was fully extinguished by around 10 a.m.

Fire officials say damage to the structure was estimated at $300,000, and there was $100,000 to the contents.



There were no injuries and occupants were not home at the time of the incident.

According to department reports, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Units responding to the scene included personnel with Engine 13, Engine 5, and Hazmat 10.