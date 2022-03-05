Maui News

Empty ball field in Kahului may be future rehab center for Maui kupuna

By Kehaulani Cerizo
 March 5, 2022, 6:30 AM HST
* Updated March 5, 7:55 AM
The Kahului site for a proposed Hale Makua rehab facility is currently being used as a ball field. PC: Kaimana Environmental Solutions draft environmental assessment
A rendering of Hale Makua’s proposed project illustrates the possible construction of the building. PC: Kaimana Environmental Solutions draft environmental assessment

Maui kupuna would have a new, two-story rehabilitation facility for physical, occupational and speech therapy under a $64.2 million project proposed by Hale Makua Health Services. 

Saying it would provide much-needed health services for Maui residents, especially elderly, the new building is part of Hale Makua’s master plan, which outlines upgrades to the aging Hale Makua facility in Kahului and the relocation of Wailuku services to the Kahului campus. 

The rehab facility — a 76,200 square foot two-story commercial building — would be constructed with a parking area on nearly 3 acres of empty county-owned land near the county’s Kahului Community Center and Park and the nonprofit’s existing Hale Makua Kahului site.  

Once approvals and permits are obtained, it would take $64.2 million and 18 months to build, according to the project’s draft environmental assessment that was published last week in the state Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, Environmental Review Program’s “The Environmental Notice.” 

“The purpose of the proposed project is to provide a much-needed rehabilitation facility within the Kahului community,” consultant Kaimana Environmental Solutions said in project’s draft environmental assessment. “Based on public outreach conducted with the local community, the proposed rehabilitation facility would provide greatly needed health services to Maui’s residents, especially the elderly population.” 

Hale Makua Expansion Rehabilitation Facility would provide physical, occupational and speech therapy, along with home health and nursing services. 

“The proposed rehabilitation facility would represent a significant portion of Male Makua Health Services’ plan to consolidate and diversify services in Maui,” the draft report said. 

The Hale Makua Expansion Rehabilitation Facility project site is currently used as a ball field managed by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The site is bordered by the Kahului Community Center and Park, the existing Hale Makua Kahului facility and single-family residences and public roadways. 

Eventually the county-owned land under the proposed rehab facility would be leased or conveyed by the county to Hale Makua Health Services, the report said. 

The planned use of county land triggers the need for the environmental report. 

Mandated by state law and triggered by the potential use of county or state lands or funds, an environmental assessment evaluates and provides information to the public and to decisionmakers on whether a proposed action has significant environmental impact. 

The publication Feb. 23 starts a 30-day public comment period. After it concludes, comments received will be considered for the final environmental assessment. To view the Hale Makua Expansion Rehabilitation Facility report, visit “The Environmental Notice.” 

A portion of Hale Makua’s proposed project site is shown. PC: Kaimana Environmental Solutions draft environmental assessment
Hale Makua’s proposed project site plan displays the nearby streets and existing Hale Makua building. PC: Kaimana Environmental Solutions draft environmental assessment
 Kehaulani Cerizo
Kehaulani Cerizo was born and raised on Maui and worked for nearly 15 years as a news reporter, copy editor and features editor at daily newspapers. She earned awards at The Maui News in Wailuku and at Today’s Local News in San Diego.
Read Full Bio
