Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 4-6 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:42 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:54 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:04 AM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will slowly decline today and tonight, while a moderate. Another northwest swell will arrive late Monday, peak on Tuesday, and elevate north shore surf to just below the High Surf Advisory levels. This next northwest swell will slowly decline from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible from Thursday into Friday. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain on the small side through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.