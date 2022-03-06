Maui Surf Forecast for March 06, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:41 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:41 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current northwest swell will slowly decline today and tonight, while a moderate. Another northwest swell will arrive late Monday, peak on Tuesday, and elevate north shore surf to just below the High Surf Advisory levels. This next northwest swell will slowly decline from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible from Thursday into Friday. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain on the small side through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com