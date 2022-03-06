Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 06, 2022

March 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
4-6
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:42 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:54 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:19 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

                            in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:04 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will slowly decline today and tonight, while a moderate. Another northwest swell will arrive late Monday, peak on Tuesday, and elevate north shore surf to just below the High Surf Advisory levels. This next northwest swell will slowly decline from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Mainly background south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a slightly larger and longer period south swell possible from Thursday into Friday. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain on the small side through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
