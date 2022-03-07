The Hawaiʻi State Board of Education voted to approve the position description and begin recruiting for the position of State Superintendent of Education to lead the statewide system of public schools.

“We have been eager to get this search underway, and with the Board’s approval of the job description today, we can begin fulfilling one of the most important roles of the Board,” said Catherine Payne, chairperson of the Board and the Board’s search committee.

The Superintendent serves as the chief executive officer of Hawaiʻi’s unitary public school system—which is a single, statewide school district—and is responsible for both the State Education Agency and Local Education Agency functions of the Department.

The successful candidate will be paid a competitive salary, commensurate with preparation, qualifications, experience, and proven record of transformational leadership, as well as the State of Hawaiʻi benefits package. The Board governs the Department and is empowered by the state constitution to formulate statewide education policy and appoint the Superintendent.

A complete job description and application materials can be found at https://www.nasbe.org/employment, beginning Monday, March 7, 2022.

The Board has retained the National Association of State Boards of Education to lead the search for the Superintendent. The Board is a member of NASBE, the only membership organization for state boards of education. A nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, NASBE elevates state board members’ voices in national and state policymaking, facilitates the exchange of informed ideas, and supports members in advancing equity and excellence in public education for students of all races, genders, and circumstances. NASBE is experienced in chief executive searches and has successfully completed recent executive searches and/or evaluations for state boards in Georgia and Mississippi.

“We are excited for this search,” said Kaimana Barcarse, another member of the Board and search committee. “The process has been great, and the thoughtful, deliberate stakeholder engagement has been particularly important. We are confident in NASBE’s abilities to lead us to a successful outcome.”