Hawaiian Telcom set a new record in capital spending to expand fiber-to-the-premise availability and improve broadband connectivity in Hawai‘i last year.

In 2021 Hawaiian Telcom invested more than $100 million to expand and support its next generation fiber network. As a result of this investment, an additional 30,000 locations throughout the state now have access to FTTP broadband service, enabling market-leading upload speeds and among the fastest download speeds available in Hawai‘i.

Five hundred megabits per second is the fastest upload speed in Hawai‘i and gigabit internet is one of the fastest download speeds available. These speeds enable multiple users to utilize the same secure, reliable connection with little to no disruption or latency.

“Our core purpose at Hawaiian Telcom is to connect and empower Hawai‘i, so we are accelerating our fiber expansion to bring the benefits of high-speed broadband access to more people in more places throughout our state than we’ve ever done before,” said Su Shin, president and general manager. “Imagine the possibilities when there is true digital equity here in Hawai‘i and everyone from keiki to kūpuna, from Hilo to Hanalei, has access to the benefits of online education, e-commerce, telehealth opportunities and the countless benefits that broadband can offer. Our team is actively working to make this a reality.”

Areas enabled with FTTP in 2021 include Kapa‘a, Hanamā‘ulu, and Hanapēpē on Kaua‘i; Kula and Makawao on Maui; Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hilo, Kaumana, Kea‘au, Mountain View, Nā‘ālehu, and Volcano on Hawaii island, and ‘Aiea, ‘Āina Haina, ‘Ewa Beach, Kahalu‘u, Kapolei, Mākaha, Mililani Mauka, Nānākuli, Waialua, Wai‘anae, and Waikiki on O‘ahu.

More than 215,000 locations in Hawai‘i have access to Hawaiian Telcom’s ultra-fast FTTP services today.

“FTTP brings a fiber connection all the way to homes and businesses, providing a far superior experience in speed and reliability than any other type of internet connection. In addition to transmitting data at much faster speeds, fiber-optic cables are more durable and less susceptible to elements such as water and electromagnetic interference,” according to Hawaiian Telcom.

Last year Hawaiian Telcom also leveraged federal programs, including the Connect America Fund, to expand FTTP broadband access to nearly 1,000 locations in underserved areas statewide. The federal funds, which represent less than 10% of Hawaiian Telcom’s total capital investment, helped to offset some of the high costs to build to these rural areas that include ‘Āinaloa, Hakalau, Hawaiian Acres, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honomū, Kea‘au, Mountain View, Pāpa‘aloa, Pōhaku, Umauma and Volcano on Hawai‘i island as well as portions of Olinda, Pi‘iholo and ‘Ulupalakua on Maui.

Residents and businesses can log onto hawaiiantel.com to check if their home or business qualifies for Hawaiian Telcom’s FTTP products and services.