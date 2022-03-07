Maui News

Edward “Kimo” Wendt Jr. 54.

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Edward “Kimo” Wendt Jr.

Wendt, 54, was reported missing on the evening of Sunday, March 6, 2022, by his family after his belongings were found within the Wailua Valley, near the area of the scenic lookout.  

He was last seen by family in the Wailua area of East Maui on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, with the intent to make a homestead and live off of the land, according to Maui police.

Wendt is described as 6 feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.  It is believed that he does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wendt, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-007395.

