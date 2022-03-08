West Maui residents and businesses served by the County of Maui Department of Water Supply are asked to voluntarily conserve water.

Department officials say a recent lack of rainfall has reduced water flowing from Honolua Ditch and Kanaha Stream. These water sources supply the Mahinahina and Lahaina Water treatment facilities, respectively.

The Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility was shut down effective Monday, March 7, 2022, and remains closed until adequate water source levels are reached.

Reduced water consumption by all consumers will extend water supplies during the shutdown. Conservation measures include refraining from washing cars and washing down sidewalks and driveways, and irrigating lawns.