Wildlife storage building burglarized today at Makiki baseyard. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

An investigation is underway into a burglary at the Makiki Baseyard of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife on Oʻahu.

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources confirm equipment, including firearms and ammunition and other state and personal property were taken. This includes a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle, which was recovered in the Tantalus area.

DOFAW Polaris – stolen from Makiki baseyard and recovered on Tantalus Drive. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

This break-in follows one at the DOFAW Hilo Baseyard last November on Hawaiʻi Island. During that crime, two trucks, a UTV, and a lift trailer were taken, but all of that equipment has been recovered. More than 100 smaller items (including equipment used by a forest restoration project) were also stolen and have not been recovered. Two suspects were arrested by Hawai‘i County Police in January.

Anyone with information on the latest break-in is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department or DOCARE at 643-DLNR or submit anonymous information via the DLNRTip app.