Maui News

Firearms and ammunition taken during burglary of DLNR Makiki baseyard

March 10, 2022, 1:21 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Wildlife storage building burglarized today at Makiki baseyard. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

An investigation is underway into a burglary at the Makiki Baseyard of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife on Oʻahu. 

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources confirm equipment, including firearms and ammunition and other state and personal property were taken. This includes a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle, which was recovered in the Tantalus area.

DOFAW Polaris – stolen from Makiki baseyard and recovered on Tantalus Drive. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

This break-in follows one at the DOFAW Hilo Baseyard last November on Hawaiʻi Island. During that crime, two trucks, a UTV, and a lift trailer were taken, but all of that equipment has been recovered. More than 100 smaller items (including equipment used by a forest restoration project) were also stolen and have not been recovered. Two suspects were arrested by Hawai‘i County Police in January. 

Anyone with information on the latest break-in is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department or DOCARE at 643-DLNR or submit anonymous information via the DLNRTip app. 

DOFAW truck with broken window at Makiki baseyard. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Project for 53 luxury homes in Mākena clears hurdle after mixed testimony 2“Historic” drought conditions in Maui County accompanied by record low stream flow 3Update/Expired: Maui Flood Advisory until 6:15 p.m. 4BREAKING: Hawaiʻi’s indoor mask mandate to expire March 25 5East Maui kalo farmers affirmed by state Supreme Court decision on water rights 6Wailea Wednesdays returns to The Shops at Wailea with live pau hana entertainment