The Kahului Post Office is holding a Passport Fair on March 26, 2022, to make it easy to submit an application for a new US passport. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Kahului Post Office is hosting its first Passport Fair of the year on Saturday, March 26, for Maui residents and out-of-state visitors who want to apply for new US passports.

The Passport Fair, designed to make the process easy, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahului Post Office at 138 S. Puʻunēnē Ave. in Kahului.

Customers can register for this event by sending an email to [email protected] Advance registration is required and space is limited to 100 appointment slots. Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated only if time permits.

About 500 new passport applications were processed during six Passport Fairs at the Kahului Post Office in 2021.

Applicants are advised to complete their DS-11 application for a new passport in advance, print it and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents. The DS-11 application form can be found at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/forms.html.

Passport applicants must wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at the event.

For information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

“My postal clerks and I are coming into the office on a weekend to help customers who want to kick-start their summer travel plans,” Kahului Postmaster Nerisha Niu said. “Now that COVID-19 concerns are declining, many Valley Isle residents are eager to get out and see the world. For anyone traveling internationally, the first step is to get a passport.”

The Passport Agency reminds travelers to submit their passport applications as early as possible, far in advance of planned travel to avoid problems with receiving their passports.