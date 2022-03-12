Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2022

March 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:41 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 11:10 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 04:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:52 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:00 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 12:02 PM HST.




Low 0.0 feet 05:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period west-northwest swell continues to spread across the area with near seasonal average surf along most north and west facing shores. However, the swell appears to have already peaked locally. It will continue to gradually lower through early Sunday. The next northwest swell is expected by later Sunday, and peak near, or just above, the High Surf Advisory threshold along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Monday. This swell will then slowly subside through the middle of next week. 


The current small, long-period south swell will slowly fade through the weekend. Typically small background south swells will return to south facing shores late in the weekend and into the first half of next week. Elsewhere, modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




