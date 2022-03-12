West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. North winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 67 near the shore to 45 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 68. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 89. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 67 near the shore to 45 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Pleasant conditions are anticipated into early next week, with breezy easterly trade winds and temperatures running slightly above normal. The best chance for showers will be through the late night and early morning hours over windward and mauka locations, leaving most leeward locations dry. Trade winds will trend down Tuesday through midweek, and some moisture moving in from the southeast could boost rainfall chances for some locations.

Discussion

Guidance remains in good agreement and depicts the breezy easterly trades holding through Monday, then easing Tuesday through midweek as a front passes to the north. Plenty of dry air combined with rising upper heights will limit rainfall chances and keep the temperatures hovering slightly above average for this time of year. Any showers that do form will be brief and favor windward and mauka locations overnight through the early morning hours and over the Kona slopes through the afternoon periods.

As the trades weaken Tuesday through midweek, guidance shows a decent-sized area of enhanced low-level moisture moving in from the southeast. Lowering upper heights due to an approaching shortwave trough from the northwest along with this moisture support a slight increase in rainfall chances. A drying trend along with light to moderate trade winds returning is shown Thursday through Friday.

Aviation

Locally breezy easterly trade winds will continue across the island chain though the weekend. Although dry air aloft will limit showers and clouds, any showers that develop will favor the overnight through early morning hours and focus mainly along north through east-facing sections of the islands. Elsewhere, conditions will remain mostly dry. VFR flight conditions will prevail state-wide, with only isolated MVFR ceilings for brief periods within windward showers.

There are currently no AIRMETS in effect. However, low level mechanical turbulence downwind of the mountains of the islands may be possible later today, especially across the eastern half of the state.

Marine

A surface ridge will persist north of the state, maintaining moderate to locally breezy trades through the weekend. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for typically windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island has now been extended through Sunday afternoon as a result. The ridge will weaken as two fronts approach the area from the northwest beginning Sunday evening through the middle of next week. Thus, trades will ease below SCA thresholds Sunday night and beyond.

A long-period west-northwest swell continues to spread across the area with near seasonal average surf along most north and west facing shores. However, the swell appears to have already peaked locally. It will continue to gradually lower through early Sunday. The next northwest swell is expected by later Sunday, and peak near, or just above, the High Surf Advisory threshold along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Monday. This swell will then slowly subside through the middle of next week.

The current small, long-period south swell will slowly fade through the weekend. Typically small background south swells will return to south facing shores late in the weekend and into the first half of next week. Elsewhere, modest, choppy surf will persist along east facing shores through early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!