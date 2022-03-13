Maui News

Community input sought to identify parcels for designation as Important Agricultural Lands

March 13, 2022, 5:47 AM HST
* Updated March 13, 5:48 AM
ʻĪao Valley State Park in Wailuku. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Department of Planning seeks community review and comment on the initial steps to identify and map parcels that may be eligible for designation as Important Agricultural Lands under state law.

The law aims to preserve the highest quality agricultural lands in each county for current and future agricultural use and food security. The Planning Department is working with lead consultant Christine Feinholz of Pacific Cartography and Project outreach lead Anders Lyons of Kapalaea Consultants.

“Agriculture has always been a big part of our heritage throughout Maui County,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Identifying and designating Important Agricultural Lands are important steps toward realizing plans for a more self-reliant and diverse economy.”

There are two steps for the initial phase of work: establishing an eligibility framework that can be applied to agricultural parcels countywide, and the application of that framework to the Islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai, with associated Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping.

The Important Agricultural Lands Project website can be accessed via the Planning Department’s homepage under “Hot Topics.

The Department encourages the public to visit the project website to review and provide comments on the interactive GIS map, draft countywide technical study and draft island reports for Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Website visitors can also take a participant survey and visit a chat room to interact with other commenters. Materials will be available through April 30, 2022.

