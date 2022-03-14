Maui News

In-home audit offered to low income Maui families to trim energy bills

March 14, 2022, 3:48 PM HST
A program that aims to lower the power bills of low income Maui Island families through energy-saving home improvements is being offered through Maui Economic Opportunity. 

The federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program provides for an in-home audit to determine energy efficiency improvements, while ensuring health and safety, and the purchase of items, such as new Energy Star refrigerators, solar water heaters, CFL and LED light bulbs and more, to reduce the energy burden for low income households.

This comes as Hawaiian Electric is forecasting residential bills on Maui to rise 20% in the coming months.

To apply, individuals must complete an application form and provide photo identification for all household members 18 years and older and birth verification and proof of income for all household members.  Household income eligibility is no more than 200 percent of Federal Poverty Level guidelines.

For more information or to apply, email [email protected] or call MEO Community Services at 808-249-2970. Information on WAP also is available on the MEO website, www.meoinc.org, under the Community Services tab. 

