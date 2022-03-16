Maui News

Deadline is Thursday to apply for federal grants related to December 2021 storm

March 16, 2022
Kīhei Bay Vista flooding on Dec. 6, 2021 during the “Kona low” weather system. Photo Credit: Kevin J Olson

The deadline is Thursday, March 17, 2022, for state and local governments and private nonprofits in O‘ahu and the County of Maui to apply for federal emergency grants related to the December Kona Low storms.

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed a Major Disaster Declaration on Feb. 15 covering damage resulting from the strong, spinning weather system that produced repeated bands of severe storms, flooding, and landslides from Dec. 5-10, 2021.

Declaration DR-4639 covers public assistance for emergency work and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged infrastructure and facilities in the City and County of Honolulu and in Maui County, including Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. Governments (including special taxing districts) and private nonprofits that perform government-like services may apply.

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is coordinating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to manage Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation grants and applications. Additional information about the grants is available on the HI-EMA website.

Applicants or potential applicants with additional questions should contact HI-EMA:

The FEMA application portal will not accept Requests for Public Assistance for this incident that are submitted after 5 p.m. HST on March 17, 2022.

