During Solar Week, visitors to the summit of Haleakalā can view the sun through a telescope. Photo Courtesy: National Park Service/Laurel McKenzie

Haleakalā National Park in celebrating Solar Week, which runs March 20 through March 26, with a variety of public activities involving a feature of the park many do not think about: the Sun.

“When people hear the word astronomy, they probably think of constellations and dark skies,” said Laurel McKenzie, the park’s night sky program coordinator. “But astronomy is happening 24/7. Solar Week reminds us of the astronomical wonders in front of our very eyes – even when the Sun is shining.”

The public can visit the “House of the Sun” to explore daytime astronomy and learn about the closest star.

In partnership with the National Science Foundation’s National Solar Observatory, all planned activities at the park are outdoors and free with the park entrance fee. No advance reservations or sign-ups are required to participate. Activities include:

Solar Telescope Observation: Take advantage of mobile solar telescopes to safely observe the sun. Telescopes will be available daily from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet. Get the chance to see solar activity, live and in person, when peering through a scope.

Sun Discovery Table: What is our sun made of? How do we know? And why do we study it? Learn all this and more at the Sun Discovery Table, open daily from 1 to 4 p.m. by the Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet. Participate in hands-on activities for all ages to learn and discover.

Sun Science Talks: Join solar scientists who will answer questions about our sun and the ways we study it. A half-hour talk will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20; Friday, March 25; and Saturday, March 26. Meet at the Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Summit parking lot.



For more information about Haleakalā National Park, go to : www.nps.gov/hale.