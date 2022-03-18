Chef Sheldon Simeon. Courtesy photo.

Maui’s Chef Sheldon Simeon, owner of Tin Roof in Kahului, is one of two Hawaiʻi chefs nominated by the James Beard Foundation for recognition as Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific region which includes Alaska, Hawaiʻi, Oregon, and Washington.

Joining Simeon in the category is Robynne Maii of Fête in Honolulu, Oʻahu. The three other nominees in the Pacific/Northwest region are: Carlo Lamagna of Magna Kusina in Portland, Ore.; Thomas Pisha-Duffly of Oma’s Hideaway, Portland, Ore.; and Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi in Seattle, Wash.

The James Beard Foundation made the nominee announcement in advance of the returning award ceremony, which takes place June 13 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.

The Foundation selected chefs “who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions.”

The nominees are from any kind of dining establishment, but must have been working as a chef in the region for at least three years.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 with the first awards given in 1991.

“The Awards are a great reminder that we are among innovators, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers who represent a wide range of regions, cultures, and cooking philosophies,” said Tanya Holland, chair of the James Beard Awards Committee said in a press release announcement. “And this year, in particular, is a great reminder of how incredibly diverse our industry is. I am proud of the changes the James Beard Foundation has made to the Awards program to ensure equity and inclusion, and though it is just the beginning of an ongoing commitment, we are already seeing the impact. This is the most diverse list I’ve seen in Awards history, and I am honored to be a part of that change.”