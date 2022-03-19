A male humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) sings off Maui, Hawaiʻi. Image taken under NMFS Permit # 19225. File PC: Ralph Pace via Whale Tales.

Whale Tales returns for its 16th year, connecting the global whale enthusiast and marine science community with international researchers, creatives, and conservationists for a one-of-a-kind virtual experience, March 26-27, 2022.

Whale Tales is presented annually by Whale Trust, a Maui-based whale research and education organization, in partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. The 2022 Whale Tales virtual program was crafted to allow viewers to join from all regions of the world, at all levels of interest and curiosity about whales and the ocean planet we share.

The Whale Tales virtual program begins at 11 a.m. HST, featuring an education expo, two-hour live streamed talks and presenter panels each day, a kids education library, on-demand presentations, and interactive experiences for attendees of all ages.

Registration is required. Whale Tales attendee will:

Learn the latest scientific and creative discoveries in the field from the experts themselves through event livestream and on-demand presentations;

Connect with local organizations working to understand and protect the ocean, including Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center, 4Ocean, Maui Ocean Center, and more;

Explore a 4D whale necropsy to learn about the anatomy of a whale, immerse yourself in an underwater snorkel dive inside the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, and view humpback nursing from the whale’s perspective;

Participate in a Silent Auction featuring experiences and items that directly support whale research efforts in Hawaiʻi;

Visit a learning library of resources in the event’s Keiki Corner including video lessons, advice for aspiring students, and downloadable activities;

Hear from creatives, artists, photographers, and filmmakers, on how they use art to inspire discovery and protection of whales and the ocean.

The Whale Tales Virtual Event Registration Pass is available now at whaletales.org and includes access to the event site for 30+ days after the streaming weekend, as well as an exclusive Earth Day Presentation & Closing Panel taking place on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The mission of Whale Tales is to offer the public insight and knowledge about whales and the marine environment.

Student, educator, and kama ‘āina discounts are available. If you’re facing a barrier to attendance, submit a custom request at whaletales.org to apply for discounted registration.

The 16th Annual Whale Tales program is presented in partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and made possible by many sponsors and supporters. This year’s presenting and premier sponsors are Makana Aloha Foundation, George and Marie Weis, and Lindblad Expeditions/National Geographic.