File photo from Domestic Violence awareness vigil held on Maui in June, 2012. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The US Senate unanimously passed the Safe Connections Act, bipartisan legislation that seeks to help survivors of domestic violence and other crimes cut ties with their abusers and separate from shared wireless service plans, which can be exploited to monitor, stalk, or control victims.

The legislation was authored by US Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.),

“Giving domestic violence abusers control over their victims’ cell phones is a terrifying reality for many survivors. Right now, there is no easy way out for these victims – they’re trapped in by contracts and hefty fees. Our bill helps survivors get out of these shared plans and tries to find more ways to help victims stay connected with their families and support networks,” said Senator Schatz.

“I’m pleased to report that Senator Schatz and I were able to pass this important legislation for survivors of domestic abuse. It is critical for survivors to gain independence and separate their mobile communications from the control of an abuser’s cell phone plan, while having the option of retaining their own number. The Safe Connections Act will do exactly that. The House should pass this bipartisan bill without delay,” said Senator Fischer.

Survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, sexual assault, and human trafficking often face challenges when establishing independence from an abuser. These include financial insecurity and limited access to the communications tools essential to maintaining connections with family, social safety networks, employers, and support services. As survivors seek help and stabilize their lives, the Safe Connections Act would help them stay safe and connected by:

Allowing survivors to separate a mobile phone line from any shared plan involving an abuser without penalties or other requirements. This includes lines of any dependents in their care;

Requiring the Federal Communications Commission to initiate a rulemaking proceeding to seek comment on how to help survivors who separate from a shared plan enroll in the Lifeline Program for up to six-months as they become financially stable; and

Requiring the FCC to establish rules that would ensure any calls or texts to hotlines do not appear on call logs.

The Schatz-Fischer legislation is cosponsored by US Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

The bill now heads to the US House of Representatives for consideration.