Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 5-7 10-15 10-15 West Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:14 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 05:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:07 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:01 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:44 AM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new northwest swell is expected to build today and peak Tuesday, when the direction will shift out of the north- northwest. North shore surf may top High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels tonight and Tuesday, followed by a gradual decline Wednesday into next weekend. Background south shore surf will be interrupted by a small south-southwest swell midweek. East shore surf will remain well below the seasonal average through today. Wind swell will ramp up as the trade winds increase Tuesday and Wednesday, but the islands will lie near the eastern edge of the fetch of strong trade winds, which will limit the growth of the local seas. Latest guidance shows the rough trade wind swell could push east shore surf on Kauai near the HSA threshold.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds 10-15mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.