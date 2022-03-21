Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2022

March 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
5-7
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:14 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 05:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:07 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:01 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:44 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest swell is expected to build today and peak Tuesday, when the direction will shift out of the north- northwest. North shore surf may top High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels tonight and Tuesday, followed by a gradual decline Wednesday into next weekend. Background south shore surf will be interrupted by a small south-southwest swell midweek. East shore surf will remain well below the seasonal average through today. Wind swell will ramp up as the trade winds increase Tuesday and Wednesday, but the islands will lie near the eastern edge of the fetch of strong trade winds, which will limit the growth of the local seas. Latest guidance shows the rough trade wind swell could push east shore surf on Kauai near the HSA threshold. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds 10-15mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph. 




