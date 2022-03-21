A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of most islands.

The National Weather Service reports that large breaking waves of 12-16 feet are expected along the north facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, and Maui; and waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected along west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, and Molokaʻi.

The advisory begins at noon today, and continues through 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS reports that advisory level surf will occur on Kauaʻi this afternoon, on Oʻahu around sundown, and across Maui County this evening.

The public can expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers are asked to heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.