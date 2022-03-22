Maui Arts & Entertainment

Next E Kūpaʻa Kākou, March 25

March 22, 2022
Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt

The next episode of the County’s E Kūpaʻa Kākou Hawaiian music series starts at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25. 

The program features Maui Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt of Pāʻū O Hiʻiaka and Nā Kumu Hula ʻĀlika and Kehani Guerrero of Kaniʻoikaʻohuleihiwa. They will share hula, ʻoli and moʻolelo. The program host is Alakaʻi Paleka.

The pre-recorded program may be viewed on Facebook Live and Youtube. Past shows are available on www.ekupaakakou.com.

“This program was launched with CARES Act funding in September 2020 as a way to support our local performing artists and stage technicians during the pandemic when there were no live performances,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “The program has been so successful, our funding will persist through our Office of Economic Development led by Director JoAnn Inamasu and her staff. Mahalo to Nā Kumu Hula, their haumāna, and the musicians and audio-visual technicians who share their gifts of music, song and dance.”

E Kūpaʻa Kākou, which means “to persist,” is a presentation of the Maui County Mayor’s Office of Economic Development in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maui.

