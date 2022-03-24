KAHULUI

Chicago dance group Lucky Plush performs “Rink Life” about the roller-rink culture Thursday, March 24, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Chicago dance group

The dance theatrical work “Rink Life” is being performed at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Thursday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. The Chicago-based dance company Lucky Plush features the visual aesthetics and social dynamics of the 1970s roller rink culture and 1970s music by groups, including the Bee Gees, James Brown, Paul McCartney and Cat Stevens. The work has been performed in more than 55 cities. Tickets are on sale at MauiArts.org

Lively life-after-death play

The New Zealand-based Indian Ink Theatre presents a new play “Paradise or The Impermanence of Ice Cream” Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. The production, is inspired by Ernest Becker’s Pulitzer prized-winning Denial Of Death, takes place in the cosmopolitan city of Mumbai. It is a tale of introspection as the main character, while passing into afterlife, is harassed by a vulture and confronts mankind’s self-destructive ways. To buy tickets, send an email to [email protected] or call 808-242-7409.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet with 200 vendors and thousands of customers takes place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 26, off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepio Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It serves as a small business incubator for new as well as discount products. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Joe Cano is back on Maui performing with a Latin groove and his original music and reunited with Willy Wainwright in a dinner show at Las Pinatas Sunday, March 27.

Special Cano, Wainwright Show

Joe Cano is back on Maui and he’s reunited with Willy Wainwright in a dinner show at Las Pinatas on Sunday, March 27, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’ll be playing many of Joe’s original tunes as well as latin feel instrumental covers, including music that pays homage to the Gipsy Kings and Willie and Lobo. For more information, go to backlitbuddhastudio.com or call 808-793-0993.

WAILUKU

Jimmy C Jazz, smooth jazz

Jimmy C. Jazz plays smooth jazz for an indoor free show at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, March 25, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Maui film premiere

The Maui film premiere “Whistle For My Horses” takes place at the ʻĪao Theatre from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Saturday, March 26. The film is written and produced by Lahaina resident Everett Peacock, directed by Josh Zup, cinematography by Christiaan Phleger, and music by Josh Zup, Shiloh Orion, and Avi Ronan. Tickets at MauiOnstage.com . For more information, contact Everett, 732-2625.

Valdriz, Tepora plays

Jason Tepora plays jazzy tunes at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, March 28, at 8:30 a.m., then the band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs at 11 a.m. Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs

David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic for free Wednesday, March 30, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

LAHAINA

West, happy hour

Paul West plays during happy hour Friday, March 18, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the rooftop, followed by the Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Levi Poasi from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Bagpipe ceremony

The Mad Bagpiper Roger McKinley performs a sunset ceremony Thursday, March 24. He’s followed by the Pohai Duo Trio from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the rooftop. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Down The Hatch, dancing

Dancing takes place late night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 24, 25, 26 from 10 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. at Down The Hatch. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Crafts show

A Hawaiian cultural craft-making show takes place Thursday, March 24, at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. The show includes coconut bracelet-making from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. For more information, call 661-5304.

Friends with McLaughlin

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, March 24, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Arts Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Calma, Friday

Alex Calma performs a variety of songs during happy hour at Down The Hatch Friday, March 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Adrian Trevino Band

The Adrian Treveno Band takes the main stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday, March 26, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show

A free hula show takes place Sunday, March 27, at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the stage in the Lahaina Cannery Mall. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick performs

Brant Quick performs a variety of songs, including island music at Down The Hatch Monday, March 28, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Hartz, happy hour

Will Hartz performs at Down The Hatch during happy hour Tuesday, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 808-661-4900.

Tepora performs

Jason Tepora performs at Down The Hatch Wednesday, March 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 661-4900.

Free lei-making

A lei-making crafts demonstration takes place Wednesday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m. near the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall.

MĀʻALAEA

Sade Tribute

A “Sade Tribute” will be performed by the group Tanama Colibri at Da Playground Maui Thursday, March 24, at 8 p.m. The band plans to play a sophisticated evening of jazz, R&B, and world grooves and includes saxophonist Paul Banuan along with Josh Heart, Michael Casil, and Jon Kua. Banuan played occasionally with the late jazz and blues singer Fulton Tashombe. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Reggae concert

The reggae trio Inna Vision and Bengali perform at Da Playground Maui Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Band members Koa Lopes, Calvin Canha, and Kama Kane are continuing to tour and create original music. It’s the three-person band with sometimes an 8-piece sound that’s toured more than 100 cities across the United States and shared the stage with Damian Marley, SOJA, Rebelution and UB40. Inna Vision has recorded four full-length albums and a numerous singles. Its songs have broke into iTunes top 10.For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO

Hui art show

Hui Noeaʻu Visual Arts Center is hosting a juried art show featuring Hawaiʻi photographers through May 13. For more information about the art show, “A he Mano ke Kuanaike/A Thousand Words,” call 808-572-6560.

KĪHEI

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, March 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Country music

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, March 25, during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on youtube.com Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, March 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom, Saturdays

Multi-talented performer Eric Gilliom entertains Saturdays, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Gilliom, who has acted in the film “Get A Job” and in his one-man play “White Hawaiian,” sings and performs in various music genres. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Maui Improv, Sunday

The Maui Improv Players with special guest Mark Beltzman will be performing live improvisation comedy at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, March 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at proartsmaui.com or by calling 808-463-6550.

Pfluke at Nalu’s

Maui songwriter Anthony Pfluke performs his music Sunday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Nalu’s at the Azeka Place Shopping Center. Pfluke’s album “We Will Rise” has been reviewed well and was a finalist in the Na Hoku Hanohano awards. His music is regularly played on KPOA and Q103 radio stations and he was also featured at the first “Drive In Concert ” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that included a livestream from Castle Theatre. He has also partnered with slack key artist George Kahumoku in songs. Pfluke’s website is MauiAnthony.com. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Boothe performs

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, March 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He sings a variety of songs, including blues, country and soul. There’s DJ dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Kualaʻau performs

Ron Kualaʻau sings Hawaiian melodies at Nalu’s Monday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. He’s played with Grammy Award winner George Kahumoku and recorded a collection of songs in his “Koko” album collaborating with Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Zanuck Lindsey. Some of the songs include melodies about Maui places including Makena and Waiehu. To check on Nalu’s schedule, call 808-891-8650 or go to naluskihei.com

Respond, country-flavored

Songwriter Randall Respond performs Monday, March 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Louge. He opens concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Nicole, Tuesday

Singer Natalie Nicole performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, March 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

John Cruz

John Cruz entertains

John Cruz, known for his song “Island Style,” appears regularly at the ProArts Playhouse on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Best to check by checking with [email protected] or calling 808-463-6550.

ProArts Playhouse presents Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, directed by Sally Sefton.

Streetcar Named Desire

Tickets are on sale now for performances of Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the ProArts Playhouse on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from March 31-April 16. The Pulitzer Prize winning drama is directed by Sally Sefton. Proceeds of the April 2nd show will benefit the J. Walter Cameron Center in Kahului. There will also be a special 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, April 16. The run time is about 2 hours, including intermission. Tickets are available online at proartsmaui.com or by calling 808-463-6550.

PĀʻIA

Mark Johnstone Trio performs at the Paia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mark Johnstone Trio

The Mark Johnstone Trio performs at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pianist Mark Johnstone is joined by a couple of Maui’s top jazz musicians. No cover charge.

WAILEA

Frond weaving

A coconut frond weaving demonstration is scheduled Thursday, March 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the performance area at the Shops at Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free Polynesian show

A Polynesian show is scheduled Thursdays, March 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shops at Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

ʻUkulele lessons, Friday

ʻUkulele lessons are scheduled on Friday, March 25, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the performance level at the Shops At Wailea. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop

A complementary “Papa Hula” dance workshop is scheduled Friday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the performance area at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Island Soul Entertains

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Sunday, March 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features singer Shea Derrick with a soulful, rock, funky flair. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1311

Tevaga, Wednesday

Marvin Tevaga performs at Wailea Wednesday, March 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the performance area at the Shops At Wailea. Tevaga entertains in multiple genres of music, including island sounds. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community Events to [email protected].