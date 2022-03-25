Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 01:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:25 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:18 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current north swell combined with the strong trade winds will continue to produce modest, disorganized surf along most north facing shores today. Small, short-period north and northwest swells will maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend. A larger, longer-period northwest swell may arrive on Tuesday, and potentially cause surf heights to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores. The strong trades will keep slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores today. Expect the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from this weekend into early next week as the trade winds weaken. The current small south swell will persist today, and then will gradually lower this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE during the day.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.