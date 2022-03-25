Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 01:52 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:25 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 11:18 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:02 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell combined with the strong trade winds will continue to produce modest, disorganized surf along most north facing shores today. Small, short-period north and northwest swells will maintain small surf along most north and west facing shores this weekend. A larger, longer-period northwest swell may arrive on Tuesday, and potentially cause surf heights to approach the High Surf Advisory criteria along some north and west facing shores. The strong trades will keep slightly elevated, rough surf along east facing shores today. Expect the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from this weekend into early next week as the trade winds weaken. The current small south swell will persist today, and then will gradually lower this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE during the day.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
