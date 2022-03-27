The state Department of Transportation is working on several road projects that will result in lane closures through April 1, 2022.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Below is a list of road closures slated for this week:

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 10.7 and 11, near Papalua Wayside Park, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance and removal of landslide debris.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 29 through Thursday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

Kapalua: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 32.5 and 36, Honolua Stream and Honokōhau Stream, on Monday, March 28 through Tuesday, March 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.



— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (night work): Four lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 1.4 and 2.9, Kaʻonoʻulu Street and East Līpoa Street, on Friday evening, March 25 through Sunday morning, March 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for intersection improvements and roundabout prep.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.8, S Kane Street and Hāna Highway, on Thursday, March 31 through Friday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— Hāna Highaway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.9, East Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road, on Tuesday, March 29 through Wednesday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Haʻikū: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Valley Isle Memorial Park and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for grass trimming.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 18, Kaupakalua Road and Wailua Road, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for grass trimming.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.9, Kaupakalua Road and Hāna Beach Park, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance work.

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the southbound direction between mile markers 12 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work.

Wailua: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 18 and 18.3, near Waiokamilo Stream and Wailua Road, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for water system improvements.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 4.1, ʻŌmilu Street and Waiheʻe Valley Road, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for paving, striping and signs installation work.

— Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului (night work): Single lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction near mile marker 0.0, West Kaʻahumanu Avenue, on Monday evening, March 28 through Friday morning, April 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

Kahului: Two lane closure on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.2, West Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Waiehu Beach Road, on Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for pavement marking work.