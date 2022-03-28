Maui News

Haʻikū man arrested for firearms and drug charges

March 28, 2022, 4:56 PM HST
Kekoa Magliato/Photo from 2019. PC: Maui Police Department

Two Haʻikū men were arrested after police executed search warrants at multiple premises on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The search was conducted at 6:51 a.m. by officers from the Wailuku Patrol District and Special Response Team.

As a result of the search, officers recovered: a .22 caliber bolt action rifle; two Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotguns; one 9mm semi-automatic pistol; 2.71 grams of crystal methamphetamine; 12.61 grams of marijuana; and other drug paraphernalia associated with the use of illegal narcotics.

In addition to a 9mm pistol magazine, seven different calibers of firearm ammunition were also seized including: 109 rounds – .22 caliber; 50 rounds – 32 automatic; 22 rounds – 9mm; 17 rounds – 20-gauge birdshot; 11 rounds – 12-gauge birdshot; nine rounds – 12-gauge buckshot; and six rounds – 12 gauge slugs.

Police arrested and charged Kekoa Magliato, 29, with:

  • Six counts of ownership/possession of a prohibited firearm.
  • One count of illegal transfer of a weapon.
  • One count of registered firearms.
  • One count of registered firearms with no serial number.
  • One count of gun permit.
  • One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
 He remains in police custody, with bail set at $7,400.

Police also arrested a 60-year-old Haʻikū man, who was released pending investigation for:

  • Three counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
  • One count of third degree promotion of a detrimental drug.
  • One count of registered firearms with no serial number.
  • One count of registered firearms.
  • One count of illegal transfer of a weapon.
  • One count of gun permit.

*Further details are pending release.

