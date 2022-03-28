Haʻikū man arrested for firearms and drug charges
Two Haʻikū men were arrested after police executed search warrants at multiple premises on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The search was conducted at 6:51 a.m. by officers from the Wailuku Patrol District and Special Response Team.
As a result of the search, officers recovered: a .22 caliber bolt action rifle; two Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotguns; one 9mm semi-automatic pistol; 2.71 grams of crystal methamphetamine; 12.61 grams of marijuana; and other drug paraphernalia associated with the use of illegal narcotics.
In addition to a 9mm pistol magazine, seven different calibers of firearm ammunition were also seized including: 109 rounds – .22 caliber; 50 rounds – 32 automatic; 22 rounds – 9mm; 17 rounds – 20-gauge birdshot; 11 rounds – 12-gauge birdshot; nine rounds – 12-gauge buckshot; and six rounds – 12 gauge slugs.
Police arrested and charged Kekoa Magliato, 29, with:
- Six counts of ownership/possession of a prohibited firearm.
- One count of illegal transfer of a weapon.
- One count of registered firearms.
- One count of registered firearms with no serial number.
- One count of gun permit.
- One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
He remains in police custody, with bail set at $7,400.
Police also arrested a 60-year-old Haʻikū man, who was released pending investigation for:
- Three counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug.
- One count of third degree promotion of a detrimental drug.
- One count of registered firearms with no serial number.
- One count of registered firearms.
- One count of illegal transfer of a weapon.
- One count of gun permit.
*Further details are pending release.