Kaiser Permanente’s clinic in Kīhei reopens April 4
After being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi’s clinic in Kīhei will reopen April 4.
Located at 1279 S Kihei Road, Suite 120, the clinic will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch closure from noon to 1 p.m. Appointments are required.
- To schedule primary care appointments, visit kp.org/appointments, use the KP mobile app, or call us at 808-243-6000 during business hours. TTY users may call 711.
- The Kihei Clinic pharmacy will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch closure from noon to 1 p.m. For 24-hour prescription refills: Visit kp.org/pharmacy online, use the KP mobile app, or call 808-643-7979 anytime.
- Laboratory services will be available Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a lunch closure from noon to 1:30 p.m.
If you have an urgent medical issue or need care after hours, call the 24/7 advice line at 808-243-6000 (TTY 711) for advise of the type of care you need.
