Hosted by Maui County Council Member Kelly Takaya King, a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday will discuss South Maui budget priorities for fiscal year 2023.

Each participant will have three minutes to share proposals or priority items for the fiscal year 2023 budget, which begins July 1, a news release said.

Although King holds the South Maui residency seat, she said she represents all county residents and anyone is welcomed to attend.

“Everyone is welcome to participate and voice their concerns or ideas for how county funds should be allocated in the coming year,” King said in the announcement.

The mayor delivered his proposed budget to the council last week. The council has until June 10 to pass the budget, and deliberations are slated to begin next month.

Members of the public can participate by joining online at https://bluejeans.com/772724868 or by calling 1-408-915-6290 and entering meeting ID 772724868.

The virtual town hall is open to the public and will also be broadcast live on Akakū Community Media and at facebook.com/MauiCountyCouncil.

More information about the budget session can be found online.

King is in her third council term, which expires on Jan. 2, 2023, after first being elected to the council in 2016. She chairs the council’s Climate Action, Resilience and Environment Committee.

“One of our main responsibilities as council members is to pass a balanced budget that addresses the needs and priorities of our constituents,” King said in the release. “Community input is vital to this decision-making process that affects all of us and every sector of our society, including the environment, affordable housing, county infrastructure and public safety.”

For information on the meeting, call King’s office at (808) 270-7180.