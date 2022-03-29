Consulate visit. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

Nearly 500 individuals were assisted by Mexican Consulate during a two day event at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The Mexican Consulate handled about 480 appointments on March 26 and 27, helping individuals and families with their passports and other documentation.

This was the first visit by the Consulate in two years due to the pandemic with brisk demand for appointments. The downstairs classroom of host MEO was filled with clients and Consulate staff with a line stretching into the parking lot on both days.

In addition to the 400 appointments, the 17 members of the Consulate staff from San Francisco accepted a total of about 80 walk-in meetings during the two days. The majority of the appointments were for passport renewals, but staff also was ready to process birth certificate retrievals from Mexico, civil registries, Consular IDs, voting cards and other documents.

Another Consulate visit is set for August with plans for handling 400 appointments.

In conjunction with the Consulate visit, MEO held the Hispanic Heritage Resource Fair in the parking lot on a rainy March 26 with representatives from groups and organizations involved with legal, health care, food assistance and educational services.

For more information about assistance for immigrants, call 808-249-2970 or email [email protected]