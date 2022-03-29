Jersey Mike’s is hoping to raise enough funds March 30 to support all athletes who are attending the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL. Photos Courtesy: Special Olympics

On the “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 30, the Jersey Mike’s national chain – including its three locations on Maui – will donate 100% of its sales to support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and its participating athletes.

During this daylong fundraiser, “every single dollar in sales, not just the profit,” will be donated to the Special Olympics USA Games that run June 5-12 in Orlando, FL, according to a company news release.

It is the first time the company is donating all proceeds on the Day of Giving to a single cause.

The participating Jersey Mike’s Maui locations:

Kahului: 140 Ho’okele Street. Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lahaina: 1221 Honoapi’ilani Highway, Suite B-1. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wailuku: 52 Maui Lani Parkway, Suite 3100. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During March, customers have been making donations at more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation to support the Special Olympics USA Games.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During the Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $15 million fundraising total and raise enough money to help every qualifying athlete across the country attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the country.

Athletes compete in 19 sports, including gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball and flag football.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities, the company said.