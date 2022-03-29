UH Mānoa had nearly 40 graduate programs ranked among the nationʻs best by U.S. News and World Report for 2023. Photo Courtesy: UH Mānoa

Nearly 40 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate programs have been recognized among the nation’s best, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2023 edition of “Best Graduate Schools.”

This is UH Mānoa’s highest number of programs on the news magazine’s Best Graduate Schools list since at least 2013.

The 2023 rankings evaluated graduate schools on a variety of factors, including research activity, expert assessment scores, doctoral degrees awarded, acceptance rates, placement success, standardized test scores and grade-point averages of incoming students.

“Hawaiʻi residents should take pride in knowing that one of the top universities in the world is located right here, educating future innovators, educators and leaders,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said.

John A. Burns School of Medicine

The state’s only medical school, John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), ranked No. 24 in primary care and No. 74 in research out of 124 of the best medical schools in the nation. This is the third time in six years that JABSOM made the top 25 for primary care (No. 19 in 2016 and No. 24 in 2021). JABSOM also placed No. 31 for percentage of 2013–15 graduates practicing in primary care specialties.

Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing

UH Mānoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing’s doctor of nursing practice (DNP) program was ranked No. 85 among 158 schools considered in U.S. News’s Best Nursing Schools. UH Mānoa Nursing is the only Hawaiʻi DNP program ranked by U.S. News since 2018. UH Mānoa Nursing also placed No. 80 out of 199 schools for best master’s nursing programs.

William S. Richardson School of Law

The William S. Richardson School of Law was ranked in 15 categories by U.S. News. It placed No. 91 out of 192 law schools considered in the full-time law category, and No. 21 out of 69 in the part-time law category for the school’s evening part-time law program.

Other rankings include:

Environmental law: No. 26 out of 180

Dispute resolution: No. 56 out of 109

International law: No. 67 out of 185

Legal writing: No. 74 out of 186

Criminal law: No. 90 out of 187

Constitutional law: No. 93 out of 187

Tax law: No. 95 out of 186

Contracts/commercial law: No. 97 out of 187

Business/corporate law: No. 103 out of 187

Health care law: No. 108 out of 184

Clinical training: No. 132 out of 173

Intellectual property law: No. 141 out of 187

Trial advocacy: No. 174 out of 187

Shidler College of Business

The Shidler College of Business ranked No. 89 out of 134 schools considered in the full-time master of business administration category. Shidler’s part-time master of business administration program (global MBA, 36-month plan) placed No. 114, up from No. 152 in the previous year, among 278 part-time MBA programs that qualified for this ranking. Shidler’s MBA programs are the only Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International accredited MBA programs in Hawaiʻi and among the few MBA programs in the United States with a true Asia-Pacific focus.

College of Education

The College of Education (COE) ranked No. 67 of 274 schools considered, the 17th straight year the college has been listed as one of the nation’s top 100 education programs. Nationally accredited since 2000, COE continues to be recognized for its award-winning programs and people.

College of Engineering

Four College of Engineering graduate programs were ranked among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News. Civil engineering ranked No. 98; electrical engineering placed No. 99; mechanical engineering is No. 122; and computer science, a joint program in the College of Engineering and Department of Information and Computer Sciences, ranked No. 135. The College of Engineering ranked in the No. 152–200 tier among top engineering schools in the United States that grant doctoral degrees.

College of Natural Sciences

Graduate programs in the College of Natural Sciences were ranked by U.S. News, including physics (No. 95), biology (No. 100), mathematics (No. 132), computer science (No. 135) and chemistry (No. 140).

Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health

The Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health’s Department of Social Work ranked No. 51 out of 298. The department offers a bachelor of social work (BSW) and master of social work (MSW), with specializations in child and family, behavioral mental health, gerontology and health. The MSW and BSW degrees are offered through campus-based and distance education modalities, serving students on the neighbor islands of Hawaiʻi and Guam. The department also offers a PhD in social welfare.

The Office of Public Health Studies (OPHS) ranked No. 89 out of 195 public health schools and programs in the United States accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health. OPHS offers a bachelor in arts in public health; a master in public health, with specializations in epidemiology, health policy and management, Native Hawaiian and Indigenous health and social and behavioral health sciences; as well as PhD program in public health, specializing in community-based and translational research and a PhD in epidemiology. OPHS is also home to a recently launched online master of public health program to meet workforce demands.

College of Social Sciences

The Public Administration Program in the College of Social Sciences ranked No. 88, up nine spots from the previous year, out of 270 graduate programs considered. The master’s of public administration program is the state’s only Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration accredited program, offering an 18-month accelerated, two-year full-time and three-year part-time plan.

In addition, the Department of Economics ranked No. 120 in the nation and the Department of Psychology is No. 122.

School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology

The Department of Earth Sciences in the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology placed No. 46 out of 162 earth sciences doctoral programs considered. Students in the PhD program gain advanced knowledge, develop professional skills and learn cutting-edge methodologies through specialized coursework and by conducting research.

For a full list of rankings, visit the Mānoa Institutional Research Office website.