Richard Marx takes the stage on Maui in an acoustic solo performance on June 25. Photo courtesy of the MACC.

KAHULUI – Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 31, to a select group, and on April 7 to the general public, for a special solo acoustic concert in June by multiple Grammy Awards winner Richard Marx.

Marx, a singer and songwriter, is scheduled to perform at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online earlier only to MACC members Thursday, March 31.

Marx has a combined 14 songs that went to number one on the Billboard charts, including “Hold on to the Nights,” and “Right Here Waiting.”

He’s also written songs for singers Josh Groban, such as “To Where You Are,” for Luther Vandross’ “Dance With My Father,” and for the NSYNC smash, “This I Promise You.”

He’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Marx has written a number one song in each of the last four decades — an accomplishment only reached by Michael Jackson.

Ticket purchases can only be made online using the MACC’s print-at-home ticketing at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office window is closed except for pre-show will call tickets pick up. Concert ticket inquiries can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by email at [email protected] or by calling 808-242-SHOW.

