Vaccine clinic on Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Health Vaccine Clinic will offer the second booster dose to all qualified individuals beginning today, Friday, April 1.

The CDC has updated their recommendations to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster.

According to Maui Health, the second booster is to increase protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

In addition, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“The second booster dose is especially important for those 65 years of age and older and those 50 years and older with underlying medical conditions that would increase their risk for severe disease. Underlying conditions include diabetes, chronic lung conditions, cardiac conditions, and many others,” said Maui Health spokesperson Tracy Dallarda.

For a more complete list of qualifying medical conditions, visit People with Certain Medical Conditions | CDC.

The Maui Memorial Medical Center, Main Lobby Vaccine Clinic continues to provide Pfizer vaccine to all eligible residents:

Open Fridays only, 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment needed; walk-ins are welcome during clinic hours.

Administering first, second, third. booster and second booster doses to all qualified individual.

Pediatric dose available for ages 5 to 11 Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



For more information on how to receive the vaccine, visit www.mauihealth.org