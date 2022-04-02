Hāna gas 3.19.22. PC: Michele Notestone

Hawaiʻi gas prices began heading up quickly in the last week, setting even more daily records over the last few days, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.20, which is 11 cents higher than last week and a new record for the state. The average national price is $4.23, down one cent from a week ago.

In Kahului , the average price is $5.30, which is 10 cents higher than last week, 61 cents higher than last month, and $1.53 higher than a year ago.

, the average price is $5.30, which is 10 cents higher than last week, 61 cents higher than last month, and $1.53 higher than a year ago. Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.38, which is up eight cents from last week, 59 cents higher than last month, and $1.50 higher than a year ago.

average price for regular is $5.38, which is up eight cents from last week, 59 cents higher than last month, and $1.50 higher than a year ago. In Honolulu , Thursdayʻs average price for regular unleaded was $5.11, which is 11 cents above last week, 65 cents higher a month ago, and $1.55 higher than the price on this date last year.

, Thursdayʻs average price for regular unleaded was $5.11, which is 11 cents above last week, 65 cents higher a month ago, and $1.55 higher than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $5.25, up 14 cents from last Thursday’s price, 72 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.44 higher than on this date a year ago.

The prices listed are a snapshot and are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at specific participating stations. They are not reflective of all stations in those cities or towns.

Meanwhile, rural areas of Maui County like Lānaʻi and the East Maui town of Hāna, traditionally deal with higher costs at the pump, with regular unleaded gas going for $6.78 in Hāna two weeks ago on March 19.

“Oil prices jumped significantly from March 15 to March 22, which may be a major factor in local prices rising,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “President Biden’s announcement… about releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will likely not directly affect Hawaiʻi’s oil supply, but could lower local gas prices if it helps to decrease overall oil prices.”

AAA Hawaiʻi tips to save on fuel: