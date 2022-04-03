Maui Obituaries for the week ending April 3, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Oct. 1, 1935 – March 26, 2022

William “Bill” Marion Atkins, 85, of Pāhoa, passed away at home on March 26, 2022. Prior to retirement, he was a Civil Engineer with the Hilo, Dept. Of Water Supply.

Bill is survived by his wife, Rose Padilla Atkins; stepsons, Michael J Lara, Benjamin Lara Jr.; stepdaughters, JoAnn Lubas, Cheryl Lynn Dureg and sister, Sue (Dick) Hyatt.

The family has chosen a private service.

Kathleen Mildred Kalauli

Sept. 30, 1951 – March 17, 2022

Kathleen Mildred Kalauli, 70, of Pāhoa, passed away on March 17, 2022. She retired as a nurse from the Hilo Medical Center and was a member of numerous bowling leagues.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Kalauli Sr.; son, Randy (Raemi) Kalauli Jr. of Honolulu; daughters, Nicole (John) Cardarople- Oxford, PA, Danielle Dalessio- Orlando, FL, DeeDee (Siaifoi) Tui; brother, James (Helen) Connor- Virginia, brother in law, Danny (Pam) Kalauli – Pahoa; sisters, Patricia (Rick Cihak) Mckee- St Petersburg, FL, Michelle (Kenneth) Gore- Pinellas Park, FL, Regina (Barry) Shangold- Bridgewater, MA, Janet (Michael) Fontaine- Nebraska, sisters in law, Lillian Nani Kaeha, Keola Kalauli- both of Hilo, Josephine Momi Kalauli- Honolulu, Winna Kalauli- Arizona, 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 28, 2022 at Onekahakaha Beach Park from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jan. 28, 1934 – Feb. 12, 2022

Nolan Duldulao

April 20, 1957 – Feb. 18, 2022

Jan. 25, 1971 – Dec. 1, 2021

April 5, 1927 – Dec. 13, 2021

May 15, 1951 – Dec. 21, 2021

March 17, 1932 – Jan. 20, 2022

Angel Badua

Nov. 1, 1923 – Jan. 23, 2022

John Kanohokula

Oct. 30, 1989 – Jan. 1, 2022

Jan. 16, 1958 – Feb. 2, 2022

Nov. 29, 1928 – Feb. 24, 2022

Eufemio Tomas

April 10, 1938 – Feb. 27, 2022

Wenceslaus Jarnesky

May 7, 1961 – Jan. 26, 2022

Aug. 16, 1965 – Dec. 20, 2021

Sept. 20, 1931 – Dec. 15, 2021

Art Marinas

Oct. 20, 1955 – Feb. 11, 2022

Feb. 27, 1961 – Feb. 8, 2022

Rizalina Bueno

Dec. 30, 1931 – Jan. 18, 2022

May 21, 1960 – Feb. 14, 2022

Tayvin Armitage

April 13, 2004 – Dec. 28, 2021

Aug. 16, 1961 – Jan. 22, 2022

Wayne Kau`i Lincoln

May 11, 1946 – Jan. 23, 2022

Wayne Kau`i Lincoln

ʻE wehi i ka umauma i akea’

Open out the chest that it may be spacious.

Be generous and kind to all.

Wayne was born in Hawaiʻi to parents Herman and Dorothy Lincoln. He was raised in a loving military family on the island of Oʻahu. He attended the Kamehameha Schools-Kapālama Campus before relocating during his senior year to Okinawa, Japan, where he graduated from Kubasaki High School.

Making Maui his home in the early 70’s, he began his career with A & B Commercial Company. While transitioning, his young family was honored with the title of 1971-1972 Hawaii All-American Family and represented the 50th State at the All-American Family Search in Florida. Suitably, this pivotal time led to more than 50 fulfilling years in leadership and mentoring roles encompassing the non-profit sector and building industry in Hawaii and spanning across the global marketplace. As an entrepreneur and visionary, he started No Ka Oi Distributors and later Aliʻi Trophies. Ultimately, Wayneʻs strength of character and integrity made him a driving force at Mid-Pac Lumber, Honsador Lumber and Total Building Products, LLC.

Wayne’s compassion for the greater community on Maui lead to impactful roles at The Maui Contractors Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, The March of Dimes, and The Kiwanis Club of Maui. On Oʻahu he served as the Charter President of the Hawaii Steel Alliance, Inc. and was an active member and Trustee of the Pearl City Elks Lodge #2669.

A gifted Artisan, Wayne specialized in working with exotic woods and designing custom pieces. A spirited competitor, he thoroughly enjoyed a friendly game of golf. At the end of the day, when his work was done, he rarely missed an opportunity to ‘debrief’ at happy hour and karaoke with his friends and colleagues. As such he will be fondly remembered for his musical talent and beautiful, captivating voice.

Wayne will forever live in the hearts of his wife, Guillerma Gail Lincoln and sister, Lani Wagner. His legacy lives on through his daughters, Dawn Mahealani Lincoln Viela (Lee), LeeAnn Nohonani Harders (Karl) and his son, Matthew Kanaʻi Lincoln. Five grandchildren, Mitchell Kauʻi O. Owan (Chandie), Carli Leiana K. Hoʻopiʻi (Koree), Ethan E. H. Hoʻomalu Harders (Kahaʻiola), Nicholas S. Makaneole Harders (Victoria), and Noah K. W. Kalahoʻokahi Harders. ‘The Greats’, Lexie Grace Kauʻilani C. Owan, Rylie Renee Mahealani A. Owan, Kenzie Nicole Leiana T. Owan, Abel H. Kekauhuluehuowaihali K. Hoʻopiʻi, Keʻālaʻipāeaeaokamoku Zelie Rose Harders, Kaliʻuola Hanna Lilia Harders, Lance S. M. Kekaʻaonahiapoapilipili Harders, and Heath Rogers Kahauloliʻiakawaipupuhi Harders.

A Celebration of Life was held to honor Wayne, at the beautiful Kawaihaʻo Church in Honolulu on March 12, 2022.

Roxanne Hu (Hoku Hu)

Nov. 21, 1961 – March 26, 2022

The Lord has called an angel home. Roxanne Hu, age 60, known lovingly as Rocky or Hoku has unexpectedly left us to join our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Hoku, is survived by her son Ka’ipo Hu, and her siblings: Donnalee (Eddie) Curimao, Annette (Alvin) HueSing-Ammasi, Damien HueSing III, Dorma HueSing, Nadine HueSing, and Ata (Maybelle) Maddela. She, also, leaves behind her beloved paw-babies Kekoa and Latte.

Hoku, born and raised on Maui was an active member of the community. She volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Maui Canine Rescue, and was an advocate for anyone in need of love, care, or friendship.

Hoku has left a tremendous impression through her loving, kind, and generous ways to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Her path to the Lord was paved through her loving and Christ-like way of living.

George Ranold Reyes Sr.

Aug. 9, 1939 – Feb. 8, 2022

George Ranold Reyes Sr.

George Ranold Reyes Sr. (also, loving known as Reynold and Niggah), 82, of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2022, while holding the hands of his daughter, Amanda. George was born on August 09, 1939, in Maunaloa, Molokaʻi. George attended Maunaloa Elementary School on Molokaʻi and was a proud graduate and boarder of Lahainaluna High School on Maui. He then went on to Maui Vocational School to become a 1st Class Mechanic.

At the beginning of his career, he worked for Libby and Dole on Molokaʻi. When Dole Pineapple Corporation closed the plantation, George moved to Maui with his family and worked for Gomes Construction as their mechanic. He later worked for Haleakala Transportation & Warehousing and finished his career at Kahului Trucking. George also worked part-time at the Farmer’s Exchange in Wailuku. George had a true passion and took great pride in his job as a heavy equipment mechanic.

His hobbies and interest included hunting, fishing, raising chickens, chicken fighting, and going with his family to Las Vegas to play craps. George was great at rolling a Hard 8! He loved listening to country, religious, and oldies music. However, the thing that made him the happiest in life was his grandchildren. They were his greatest treasures!

He was predeceased in death by his parents Carlos and Christita (Barona) Reyes; his brothers Charles “Boogie” Reyes, Gilbert Reyes, Lawrence “Dada” Reyes; his sister Oriette “Rita” Pastrana and his grandson Johnathan Tyau. He is survived by his former spouse Germaine Medeiros of Haiku, Maui; by his children Amanda (Lloyd) Adams of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, Georgette Tyau of Kahului, Maui, Nicole (Leo) Maghanoy of Wailuku, Maui, and George Jr. (Hoku) Reyes of Haiku, Maui. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jeffrey and Sydney Adams; Alex and Maddox Tyau; Luke, Kiana, and Jada Maghanoy; and Aleina, Alisha, Aliah, Mason, and Brody Reyes.

Services to honor George will be held at a later date on Molokaʻi.