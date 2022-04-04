Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui’s free AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair returns June 4 in Kahului

April 4, 2022, 10:09 AM HST
* Updated April 4, 11:11 AM
  • Visitors to the Maui Agfest & 4-H Livestock Fair in Kahului on June 4 can get up close and personal with farm animals. Photo Courtesy: Maui County Farm Bureau
  • File photo: Maui 4-H Livestock Show
  • Products made on Maui are available at the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair on June 4. Photo Courtesy: Maui County Farm Bureau
  • Vendors sell food and products at the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair. Photo Courtesy: Maui County Farm Bureau

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair is back on June 4 at the War Memorial special events field in Kahului.

The free fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Maui County Farm Bureau, includes its signature events: Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, Grand Taste, Keiki Zone, Maui 4-H Livestock Show and Auction, Grown on Maui Farmers Market, Ag Education and food booths/food trucks.

The AgFest is presented for all of Maui to learn more about agriculture; to meet farmers and ranchers; and to enjoy Maui’s agriculture history and culture.

For the schedule of events, go to http://mauiagfest.org/. On May 1, online sales begin for the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast and Grand Taste. Parking is $5.

Vendors and sponsors can join Maui AgFest 2022 by filling out an online application at mauiagfest.org/. For the Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market, only product grown on Maui is allowed. 

