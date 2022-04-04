













After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair is back on June 4 at the War Memorial special events field in Kahului.

The free fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Maui County Farm Bureau, includes its signature events: Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, Grand Taste, Keiki Zone, Maui 4-H Livestock Show and Auction, Grown on Maui Farmers Market, Ag Education and food booths/food trucks.

The AgFest is presented for all of Maui to learn more about agriculture; to meet farmers and ranchers; and to enjoy Maui’s agriculture history and culture.

For the schedule of events, go to http://mauiagfest.org/. On May 1, online sales begin for the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast and Grand Taste. Parking is $5.

Vendors and sponsors can join Maui AgFest 2022 by filling out an online application at mauiagfest.org/. For the Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market, only product grown on Maui is allowed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, March 31-April 6 and click here.