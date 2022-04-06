Maui News

One day left to nominate Maui's outstanding older Americans for 2022

April 6, 2022
John Tryggestad and Kathleen Phillips were Maui County’s 2016 Outstanding Older American Award winners.

The Maui County Office on Aging has extended the deadline for nominations for Maui County’s 53rd Annual Outstanding Older American Male and Female Awards to Thursday, April 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Nominees must be 65 years of age or older and a resident of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization may nominate candidates for the award. Previous winners are not eligible for nomination.

Nomination forms are available through the Maui County Office on Aging, by calling 808-270-7755, online at www.mauicountyadrc.org or by emailing [email protected].

Completed nomination forms should be submitted to the Office on Aging, J. Walter Cameron Center, Attn: OOA Committee, 95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku, HI 96793. Completed forms can also be faxed to 808-270-7935 or emailed to [email protected].

The awards will be presented virtually on May 5 as part of the commemoration of May as Older Americans Month to recognize elders for their many valuable contributions to society.

