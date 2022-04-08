Dena Roady, Area Vice President – Hyatt Hotels Hawaii and General Manager of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort (right), and Shane Kahalehau (left), Program Director at KPOA Radio, will chair the 2022 Maui County Charity Walk

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association today announced that Dena Roady, Area Vice President – Hyatt Hotels Hawaii and General Manager of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, and Shane Kahalehau, Program Director at KPOA Radio, will chair the 2022 Maui County Charity Walk.

Roady and Kahalehau will oversee the Charity Walks held on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

“I’m honored to be named the 2022 Charity Walk Chairperson for Maui County, and look forward to working with Shane, the local community, and our hospitality partners for a fun and successful event,” said Roady. “We urge the community to come out and support our first in-person walk since 2019.”

Kahalehau said, “I’m excited to gather again with our hardworking and passionate community and visitor industry. It’s an event I look forward to being a part of every year, so glad we can finally get together.”

The Charity Walk, one of the largest single-day fundraisers in the state, will be held simultaneously on Kaua’i, Oahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island on Aug. 20 this year.

In 2021, Maui County raised more than $1.2 million which benefitted hundreds of local non-profit organizations, and for the last 12 years Maui has raised more money than any other county in Hawaiʻi. The 2022 goal is to exceed last year and bring in $1.4 million for our deserving charities. Since 1980, when MHLA began hosting the event, Maui residents have raised a cumulative total of $16.5 million, all of which remains in the County to benefit the local community.

MHLA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities via the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism and scholarships for UH Maui College students; and benefits the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education golf tournament and Kupuna Dinner.

Non-profit grant applications will be available by May 1. Additional information can be received by e-mailing [email protected]