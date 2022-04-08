Hawaiʻi Senate Chambers. PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Majority (file 4.29.21)

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means on Thursday amended and passed HB1600, the state’s supplemental operating budget for fiscal years 2022-2023 (FY23).

With the rebounding of the State’s economy and significant increases in tax revenues, the Senate coffers are anticipating the general fund to be $ 8,772,816,000 for FY22 and $ 9,299,185,000 in FY23.

“The Senate approached this supplemental budget with the intent to create a responsible financial plan that includes a budget that incorporates strategies to improve the State’s credit rating and borrowing power and both restores and increases funding for critical services and programs,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz (District 22 – Mililani Mauka, Waipi‘o Acres, Wheeler, Wahiawa, Whitmore Village and portion of Poamoho), chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means in a press release update.

The Senate draft of the State budget includes the following highlights:

*(Maui specific items are highlighted)

Department of Accounting and General Services:

Add $805,000 in general funds for the Enterprise Financial System project in FY23.

Add $14,768,429 in general funds and $1,408,095 in federal funds for FY23 for State department IT software and equipment requests.

Add $144,000 for a Chief Data Officer.

Add $28,051,654 in general funds and $2,225,394 in special funds for FY23 to centralize digitization and archiving of records for eleven State departments.

Add $284,000 in general funds and 1.00 Procurement Attorney to assist with contracts and protests and 1.00 Purchasing Specialist to assist with construction contracts for FY23.

Add $17,000,000 in general funds for insurance cost increases for FY23.

Add $28,000,000 in general funds for infrastructure and warehouses for FY23.

Add $1,991,932 in general funds for energy savings performance contracts for FY23.

Add $200,000 for the Artist Fellowship Program for FY23 (ARPA).

Add $10,000,000 in general funds for the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum for FY23.

Add $2,000,000 in general funds for the ʻIolani Palace for FY23.

Add $500,000 for the Creative Grant Program for FY23 (ARPA).

Reduction of 14.00 general funded vacant positions for FY23.

Add $50,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the stadium authority’s NASED district liquidity reserve, which is to reside in the stadium development special fund as established by Act 146, SLH 2021, in chapter 109, HRS.

Add $350,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Stadium District redevelopment.

Add $725,625 in FY23 for State Capitol Security (ARPA).

Department of Agriculture:

Add $165,700 in general funds in FY23 for the Agricultural Loan Division.

Change means of financing for $1,825,885 special funds to $1,407,252 in general funds for 23.00 positions in FY23 for the Plant Quarantine Branch due to special fund insolvency.

Add $425,000 in general funds for the Agricultural Subsidy Program for farmers affected by coffee berry borer and coffee leaf rust and ranchers affected by spittlebug.

Restore $593,281 in special funds for 5.00 positions and fringe benefits in the Animal Quarantine Branch.

Add $1,600,000 in general funds for the Kapaʻa litigation settlement.

Add $500,000 in general funds for the management of the Hawi well.

Add $26,000,000 for dam and spillway improvements and purchase of fee simple lands.

Add 4.00 positions and $658,480 in general funds in FY23 for Aquaculture Development.

Add $2,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for security on the Agribusiness Development Corporation lands.

Add $350,000 in general funds in FY23 to update the Hawai’i Agribusiness Plan and accounting services for Agribusiness Development Corporation.

Add $4,451,000 in general funds in FY23 for irrigation projects on Kauaʻi.

Add $800,000 for irrigation system management.

Add $1,300,000 in general funds in FY23 of which $800,000 is appropriated for axis dear and ungulate fencing for local farmers.

Add $800,000 in general funds in FY23 for a temporary Pesticide Disposal Program.

Department of the Attorney General:

Add 2.00 Investigator positions and $205,380 in federal funds for FY23.

Add $3,360,000 in general funds for FY23 for Deputy Attorney General salary increases to stay competitive with federal and county agencies.

Add 1.00 position and $105,950 in special funds in FY23 for an Auditor for the Tobacco Enforcement Unit.

Add $2,295,000 in general funds and $4,455,000 in federal funds in FY23 for the Keiki System modernization project to improve the processing of child support payments.

Add 9.00 positions and $754,000 in general funds in FY23 for sex and human trafficking prevention.

Add 9.00 positions and $834,000 in general funds in FY23 to assist in the control of fraud, white collar crime, and public corruption.

Add 2.00 positions and $483,000 in general funds in FY23 for the law enforcement standards board.

Add $4,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for major litigation and potential lawsuits against the State.

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism:

Add $17,972,490 in FY23 for infrastructure upgrades at Kalaeloa (ARPA).

Add $60,000,000 in FY23 for the Hawai’i Tourism Authority (ARPA).

Increase the Convention Center Special Fund ceiling by $28,500,000 in FY23.

Add $200,000 in general funds in FY23 for Sister State Relations.

Add $315,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for affordable housing.

Add $3,500,000 in general funds in FY22 for the Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation grants to include funding for accelerator programs, manufacturing grants and small business loans.

Add $2,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Council of State Governments.

Add $1,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for matching Office of Naval Research grants.

Add $300,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Carbon Smart Incentive Program.

Add $2,000,000 in federal funds in FY23 for the Air Noise and Safety Task Force.

Redescribed two vacant positions within the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office for 2.00 Hydrogen Program positions.

Department of Budget and Finance:

Change means of finance from ARPA funds to general funds in the amount of $9,700,000 for vacation payout.

Add $200,000 in FY23 for investment analytic software that has earned the state $20,000,000 in FY21.

Reduction of $23,485,639 in FY23 for Debt Service.

Add $19,015,061 in FY23 for retirement benefits for the Department of Education.

Add $335,068,000 in FY23 for health premium payments for the Annual Required Contribution (ARC).

Add $23,105,000 in FY22 for other post-employment benefits pre-funding.

Add $185,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for debt service.

Add $350,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for retirement benefits.

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs:

Add 2.00 positions and $243,888 in special funds in FY23 for small dollar licensure.

Add 4.00 positions and $242,881 in special funds in FY23 for the professional vocational licensing division.

Add $450,000 in special funds in FY23 for IT system improvements.

Department of Defense:

Add 4.00 positions and $289,618 in federal funds for FY23 for the new Star Base on Kauaʻi.

Add $7,233,000 in general funds to match the $24,700,000 in federal funds for the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency projects.

Add $5,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Major Disaster Fund (ARPA).

Add $17,800,000 in general funds in FY23 for land acquisition.

Add $35,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for HIEMA infrastructure construction and site plans.

Department of Education:

Add $200,000 and 2.00 positions in general funds in FY23 for adult workforce programs.

Add $2,000,000 in general funds in FY22 for early learning classrooms.

Add $1,000,000 in general funds in FY23 to provide menstrual equity across the State.

Add $94,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for a pilot teacher salary modernization project.

Add $34,500,000 in general funds in FY23 for teacher salary differentials.

Add $5,525,566 in general funds in FY23 for a new virtual learning center.

Add $104,000,000 in general funds in FY23 to expand the academy education model to middle and high schools across the State.

Add $6,000,000 in general funds in FY22 for an agriculture innovation center in Kekaha.

Add $15,000,000 in general funds in FY22 for a centralized maintenance baseyard.

Add $97,202 and 1.00 Equity Specialist in general funds for Charter Schools civil rights compliance.

Add $2,500,000 for land acquisition in general funds for the Papahana ʻo Kaiona Alternative Learning Center.

Add $1,933,365 in general funds in FY22 for library renovations across the State.

Add $45,500,000 in general funds in FY22 for centralized kitchens for the Farm-to-School program.

Add $6,364,830 in general funds for automated greenhouses across the State.

Add $100,200,000 in general funds to restore 100% of COVID cuts.

Add $158,868 and 3.00 Athletic Care Trainers in general funds in FY23 for Waialua, Waimea, Molokaʻi and Nānākuli High Schools.

Add $180,000 and 2.00 ROTC Instructors in general funds in FY23 for Waipahu and Moanalua High Schools.

Add $50,160 in general funds in FY23 for Registered Behavioral Technician workforce pathways.

Add $855,000 in general funds in FY23 for a fish hatchery pilot program.

Add $250,000 in general funds in FY23 for adult workforce programs for incarcerated women (ARPA).

Add $300,000 in general funds in FY23 to provide educational services in residential programs.

Add $1,022,499 and 17.00 teachers to provide a Statewide Special Education teacher mentor program.

Office of the Governor

Add $1,000 in general funds in FY23 for gubernatorial transition costs per HRS 30-6.

Add 1.00 position and $84,392 in general funds in FY23 for Board and Commission nominee management.

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

Add $35,000,000 for a federal funds ceiling increase in FY23.

Reduction of $49,260 in general funds in FY23 for training costs.

Add 1.00 Water Systems Maintenance Helper and $49,260 in general funds for FY23.

Add $1,043,548 in general funds in FY23 for 20.00 defunded vacant positions.

Add $600,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for homestead housing:

Add $487,614,000 or so much thereof as may be necessary for fiscal year 2022-2023 for plans, design, construction, land acquisition, and equipment for infrastructure for the following projects: East Kapolei IIC, Oʻahu, a project for one hundred thirty new lots for $20,000,000; East Kapolei IID, Oʻahu, a project for one hundred sixty-seven new lots for $22,444,800; East Kapolei IIE, Oʻahu, a project for one hundred fifty-eight new lots for $24,460,800; East Kapolei IIF, Oʻahu, a project for two hundred fifty new lots for $30,374,400; East Kapolei IIA, Oʻahu, a project for three hundred new lots for $5,000,000; East Kapolei LDA3, Oʻahu, a project for two hundred fifty new lots for $5,000,000; Waimānalo, O’ahu, a project for one hundred fifty new agricultural and residential lots for $25,000,000; Puʻunani Homestead Subdivision, Maui, a project for one hundred sixty-one new lots for $13,200,000; Puʻunani Homestead Phase 2, Maui, a project for one hundred forty new lots for $37,000,000; Keokea-Waiohuli Phase 2B and Phase 3, Maui, a project for seventy-six new lots for $27,834,000; West Maui Development – Leialiʻi 1B, Maui, a project for highway and parkway improvements, water development, and two hundred fifty new lots for $60,000,000; Hoʻolehua – Nāʻiwa Agricultural Subdivision, Molokaʻi, Maui, a project for fifty-eight new agricultural lots for $30,000,000; Hanapēpē Phase 2, Kauaʻi, a project for seventy-five new residential lots for $20,000,000; Laʻi ʻŌpua Villages 1 and 2, Hawaiʻi, a project for four hundred new lots for $70,000,000; Kaʻū Phase 3, Hawaiʻi, a project for a water system and twenty-five new pasture lots for $40,000,000; and Honomū Phase 2, Hawaiʻi, a project for forty new subsistence agricultural lots for $2,000,000

Add $112,386,000 in FY23 for down payment assistance and mortgage payment assistance to beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, of 1920.

Department of Health:

Add $99,433,565 in general funds for FY22 and $71,000,000 in general funds for FY23 for coronavirus disease pandemic mitigation.

Retain Hawai’i Healthcare Systems Corporation – O’ahu Region $35,000,000 in special funds and 440.00 positions in FY23 within the Hawaiʻi Healthcare Systems Corporation Regions operating subsidy.

Add $8,923,000 in general funds in FY23 for Maui Health Systems operating subsidy.

Provide $3,487,633 in general funds in FY23 for supplies and staffing of the new forensic building at the Hawai’i State Hospital.

Add $9,668,664 in FY23 for Home and Community Based Services surplus funds (ARPA).

Add $206,807 in special funds for 2.00 Investigator V positions and 1.00 Office Assistant IV position, and equipment and transportation costs for the Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation.

Add $62,136 in general funds and 1.00 position in FY23 for a permanent Environmental Engineer IV in the Clean Water Branch.

Add $276,000 in general funds and 5.00 positions in FY23 for long-term ombudsman positions across the State.

Add $1,500,000 in funds for Kūpuna Caregivers across the state (ARPA).

Add $9,000,000 for the Kūpuna Care Program (ARPA).

Add $67,200 and 1.00 Administrative Rules Drafter in FY23.

Add $14,000,000 in general funds for the modernization of state laboratories.

Add $67,200 and 1.00 Climate Change and Human Health Specialist in FY23.

Add $69,876 in general funds for 1.0 English proficiency language coordinator and $135,000 in general funds for other current expenses.

Department of Human Resource Development:

Add 2.00 Human Resource Specialist V positions and $127,272 in general funds in FY23 to expedite hiring and to re-evaluate and revise outdated position description minimum qualifications.

Department of Human Services:

Add $3,925,980 in general funds and $19,168,020 in federal funds for FY23 for TANF/TAONF benefit allotment.

Add $10,196,861 in federal funds for FY23 to raise the federal fund ceiling for rental assistance services.

Add $2,500,000 in general funds and 1.00 positions in FY23 for a Program Specialist for the Homeless Triage Center Pilot Program.

Add $5,000,000 in special funds for FY23 to raise the ceiling for the Spouse and Child Abuse Special Fund.

Add $1,200,000 in general funds for salary differentials for 250.00 social workers to promote recruitment and retainment within the division.

Add $1,066,860 in general funds, $1,820,438 in federal funds, and 25.00 positions in FY23 for general support for childcare.

Add $2,449,040 in general funds and $3,448,465 in federal funds for FY23 to extend the Medicaid post-partum benefit from two months to twelve months.

Add $8,823,781 in general funds and $17,128,516 in federal funds for FY23 to implement the 2nd option of adult dental benefits to the Medicaid program.

Add $450,000 in general funds for mental health and transition services for the Oahu Youth Correctional Facility.

Add $300,000 in general funds and $5,700,000 in federal funds for FY23 for afterschool summer programs.

Add $300,000 in funds for a Social Assistance Crisis Hotline (ARPA).

Add $2,500,000 in funds for FY23 for the General Administration’s COVID-19 response (ARPA).

Add $25,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority.

Add $15,000,000 in general funds for FY23 for the implementation of the Ohana Zones Pilot Program.

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations:

Add $5,293,416 and 7.00 positions in FY23 for a statewide internship program that will place 300 interns and 30 Department of Education students across State departments.

Add $235,338 in revolving funds for 2.00 Elevator II inspectors these positions will generate a million dollars in revenues annually.

Add $13,999 in federal funds for the Fair Housing Assistance Program to administer fair housing laws certified by HUD.

Add $285,000 for 3.00 Program Specialists, 1.00 Program Administrator, and 1.00 Fiscal Clerk for Community Services.

Add $2,000,000 in funds for FY23 for $1,220,000 for emergency food assistance program – Honolulu County; $400,000 for emergency food assistance program – Hawaiʻi County; $260,000 for emergency food assistance program – Maui County; and $120,000 for emergency food assistance program – Kauaʻi County (ARPA).



Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Add $267,876 in general funds in FY23 for 3.00 Engineer V positions for Water and Land Development to restore staffing levels for project implementation.

Add $1,700,000 in general funds in FY23 for animal removal, applied research, surveys, and public outreach and education.

Add $1,500,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council.

Add $2,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for State Parks security.

Add $1,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for Axis Deer mitigation.

Add $60,864 in general funds in FY23 for 1.00 Program Specialist for Watershed Management.

Add $4,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor Wastewater Infrastructure.

Add $88,320 and 1.00 General Professional IV position in general funds in FY23 for the Ocean Based Recreation Branch.

Add $3,000,000 for special fund ceiling increase in FY23 to pay for additional expenses and R&M for the Ocean Based Recreation Branch.

Add $60,480 in special funds for 2.00 Office Assistant III positions in the Ocean Based Recreation Branch.

Add $382,852 in special funds in FY23 to increase the ceiling for the State of Hawaiʻi Historic Preservation Division.

Add $454,318 in general funds in FY23 to increase compensation for 22.00 positions within the Historic Preservation Division. Increases in compensation will accurately reflect the average salary for like positions, resulting in higher retention.

Add $1,141,660 in general funds for 15.00 positions in FY23 for Archeologists, Architectural Historians, and Burial Site Specialists for Historic Preservation.

Add $11,906,688 for a Parks Administration special fund ceiling increase in FY23 needed for expected increases in revenue.

Add $144,000 in general funds for 2.00 Cultural Resource Specialists in FY23 for the Natural and Physical Environment Branch.

Add $200,000 in special funds in FY23 for the ʻAha Moku Advisory Committee.

Department of Public Safety:

Add $17,633,345 in general funds in FY23 to restore 100% of unfunded positions.

Add $18,036,511 in FY23 for equipment, supplies, and personnel for new facilities (ARPA).

Add $500,000 in general funds in FY23 for pre-entry and post-entry programs for inmates.

Add $200,000 in FY23 for the Hawaiʻi Paroling Authority for community housing (ARPA).

Add $570,156 in general funds in FY23 for 6.00 Clinical Psychologists to expand suicide prevention services.

Add $1,740,672 in general funds in FY23 for 16.00 registered nurses to provide 24-hour health care services at neighbor island facilities.

Add $365,086 in FY23 for the Crime Victim Compensation Commission (ARPA).

County Subsidies:

Add $300,000 for a special fund ceiling increase for the Safe Routes to School program.

Department of Taxation:

Add $251,000 for 3.00 Criminal Investigators positions which will generate $1,000,000 annually.

Add $209,988 for 3.00 Auditor positions which will generate $3,000,000 annually.

Add $350,000 for a co-located data center.

Department of Transportation:

Add $8,257,812 in special funds in FY23 for electric Wiki buses for the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to transport those needing assistance.

Add $2,000,000 in special funds in FY23 for invasive species removal.

Add $105,000 in special funds in FY23 for security services for harbors.

Add $850,000 in special funds in FY23 for maintenance of the H3 tunnels.

Add $500,000 in special funds in FY23 for maintenance of smart traffic controllers.

Add $7,000,000 in FY23 for debris removal and homeless clean-up on the side of the highways (ARPA).

University of Hawaiʻi:

Add $3,456,489 in general funds in FY23 to address the Statewide nursing workforce.

Add $2,000,000 and 12.00 positions in general funds in FY23 for coastal erosion.

Add $146,000 and 3.00 positions in general funds in FY23 for the Maui Food Innovation Center.

Add $4,800,000 in general funds in FY23 for the Hawaiʻi Promise Program.

Add $400,000 in general funds in FY23 for UH Hilo Athletics.

Add $171,000 and 3.00 positions in general funds in FY23 for the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology.

Add $305,000 for anthurium varietal research and breeding program.

Add $3,340,000 and 6.00 positions in general funds in FY23 to expand JABSOM’s residency program to the neighbor islands.

Add $190,000 and 2.00 positions in general funds in FY23 for UH Hilo’s aviation program.

Add $343,500 and 5.00 positions in general funds in FY23 for Windward Community College student support services.

Add $110,000 and 1.50 positions in general funds in FY23 for Maui College’s International and Regional Partnerships Program.

Add $1,000,000 for holistic student support and mental health services.

Add $1,274,100 and 31.00 Security Officer positions in general funds in FY23 for the Community College System.

Add $33,333,334 in general funds in FY23 for the State match for the statewide broadband initiative.

Add $300,000 in general funds in FY23 for Homeless Data Clearing House.

Add $1,598,905 in general funds in FY23 for a coastal erosion study at Ehukai Beach Park.

Add $7,200,000 in general funds in FY23 for Mānoa Athletics programs.

Add $557,097 and 4.00 positions to address the teacher workforce shortage.

Add $13,000 in general funds in FY23 for College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources relocations costs.

Add $14,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for Mauna Kea stewardship and management.

Add $1,540,000 and 8.00 positions in general funds in FY23 to expand non-credit workforce development opportunities.

Add $125,000 and 1.00 Director for Procurement Services in general funds in FY23.

Add $2,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for a Puna traffic study.

Add $200,000 in general funds for the Sea Grant College Program.

Add $5,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the University of Hawaiʻi Community Design Center projects – Waikīkī Adaptation and Resilience Plan, Hoʻokaulike Prison Reform, Statewide Cultural Heritage Studies, Spectrum of Housing for Hawaiʻi, and DOE Schools and UH Campus Master Plans.

Add $2,000,000 in general funds in FY23 for the UH Kūpuna Health and Innovation Center to conduct a development study.

House Bill 1600, House Draft 1, Senate Draft 1 now moves to the full Senate for a vote on second and third reading.