With the State’s economy rebounding and significant increases in tax revenues, Maui County’s Senate delegation is in full support of the supplemental operating budget for fiscal years 2022-2023 as recently passed out of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

“With funding set aside for infrastructure, education, housing and health on the Valley Isle and statewide, we are heartened in anticipation of the needed work that will be done to improve the lives of our neighbors and friends on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi,” Senators Gilbert Keith-Agaran (District 5 – Wailuku, Waihe‘e, Kahului), Rosalyn Baker (District 6 – South and West Maui), Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hana, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe) said in a joint statement.

The Senate draft of the State’s supplemental budget includes the following highlights that affect Maui County: