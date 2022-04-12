Marlene Nagata.

The US Postal Service announced the selection of Marlene Nagata as the new Postmaster at the Kula Post Office.

Nagata replaces former Kula Postmaster David Wilbur, who recently moved on to a postmaster position at the Wailuku Post Office.

As Kula Postmaster, Nagata supervises 15 employees and oversees the office’s retail services and the daily distribution of mail to 1,100 PO Boxes and more than 3,000 addresses on six delivery routes in Kula.

Nagata is a five-year postal employee who previously served as an acting delivery supervisor and a mail carrier at the Kīhei Post Office.

“It’s truly an honor and a privilege to serve the Kula community,” said Nagata. “I hope to continue the Postal Service’s legacy of outstanding customer service to this community, and to contribute to the overall success of the organization.

She noted that the facility is modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of its customers.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to my husband. I wouldn’t be in this position without him. He is my best friend, my greatest support, my biggest comfort, my strongest motivator, and my deepest love,” said Nagata.

Nagata was born and raised on the Valley Isle and is a graduate of Maui High School. Her hobbies include camping, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends. Nagata and her husband have three children, including one daughter who is also a USPS employee.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.