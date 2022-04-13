Maui News

South Kīhei Road work nears completion following December storm

April 13, 2022, 9:13 AM HST
Aerial reconnaissance of flood and storm damage in North Kīhei. File PC: County of Maui /Shane Tegarden (12.6.21)

An emergency Maui County project to repair segments of South Kīhei Road is nearing completion, the Department of Public Works reports.

These repairs stem from road damage sustained during the “kona low” storm in early December.

Road striping work remains to be completed. One lane will remain open for traffic at all times.

The project involves reconstructing existing pavement on the makai road shoulder at several locations. The roadway shoulder was backfilled and landscaped with beach sand from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

TJ Gomes Trucking Co. is the project contractor.

A second Maui County project on South Kīhei Road is in two segments: from Līpoa Street to Auhana Road and from Keonekai Road to Kilohana Drive. Until July, two lanes of traffic will be allowed, with one in each direction. Later in July, road paving work will begin, and alternating single-lane traffic will be implemented, according to a County of Maui announcement.

This project involves the removal and replacement of deteriorating asphalt pavement; installation of concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks; removal and replacement of curb ramps; and installation of cured-in-place pipe inside existing drain lines.

Maui Kupono Builders LLC, doing business as Manu Builders, is the project contractor.

