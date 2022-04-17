The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 1,327 new cases over the past week, between April 7-13, 2022. This comes following a record high of 6,252 new cases reported in a single day on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, during the omicron surge.

April 13, 2022. PC: state Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.

The latest weekly count includes 130 cases on Maui, 160 on Hawaiʻi Island, 55 on Kauaʻi, five on Molokaʻi, nine on Lānaʻi, and 27 out of state. There are 941 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 2,274 “active” cases statewide over two weeks.

Of this week’s 2,274 cases, there are 1,073 cases identified as confirmed, and 254 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 793 on O‘ahu (+148 probable); 104 on Hawai‘i Island (+56 probable); 94 on Maui (+36 probable); 50 on Kaua‘i (+5 probable); three on Molokaʻi (+2 probable); nine on Lānaʻi; and 20 Hawai‘i resident diagnosed while out of state (+7 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,390, with eight new deaths reported over the past week.

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is now 14. The countyʻs test positivity rate is 3.4%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 4.9%.

Statewide, with data through April 13, there are 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19, (down from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. HIEMA statistics show two people in the ICU for COVID-19 statewide, and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

As of 9 a.m. on April 13, 2022, the latest data available, there was one individual hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022. This individual is vaccinated and boosted. Of the COVID-19 hospitalizations on Maui, none are in the ICU or on a ventilator.

April 13, 2022. PC: Maui Health

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 243,299 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 26,117 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 895 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 627 on Lāna‘i and 24,595 on Maui.

There are 26,117 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 4,074 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 30,191.

To date, there have been 1,390 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 1,029 on Oʻahu, 137 in Maui County, 184 on Hawaiʻi Island, 28 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online